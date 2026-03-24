'...Can't Be Punished For Telling The Truth': Jammu Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Teacher In UAPA Case
A bench of Justice Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani set aside the order of the trial court while granting bail to the teacher.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to a Poonch-based government teacher who turned approver in a UAPA case. While taking national security and personal liberty into consideration, the court held that continued detention after fulfilling pardon conditions would defeat the ends of justice.
The 23-page judgment, pronounced by Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani through virtual mode at Jammu, allowed a petition filed by Ajaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Village Sailan in Surankote, Poonch, and set aside the trial court's April 5, 2025 order rejecting his bail plea.
Ahmed had approached the High Court under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), challenging the decision of the Special Judge designated under the National Investigation Agency Act in Poonch.
The case stems from FIR No. 358/2023 registered at Police Station Surankote under serious charges including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, Arms Act violations, and multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
According to the prosecution, police intercepted a vehicle at Buffliaz Chowk on November 14, 2023, and recovered pistols, ammunition, cash, and posters of the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Ajaz Ahmed was among three persons detained during the naka (checkpoint) checking.
During investigation, Ahmed, along with other accused including Gulshan Ahmed and Mehraj Ahmed Sheikh, was found involved, while one accused was discharged for lack of evidence and another allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).
Ahmed maintained that he was innocent and had been unknowingly drawn into the situation. A government teacher by profession, he claimed he had accompanied co-accused Gulshan Ahmed only to recover money related to loan liabilities for which he stood as guarantor.
He later sought pardon under Section 306 of the CrPC (now Section 343 BNSS) and was granted the same by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch, on August 24, 2024. His statement was recorded both before the magistrate and later during trial on March 8, 2025.
After turning approver and testifying, Ahmed moved for bail, arguing that he had fulfilled all conditions of pardon and that his continued incarceration violated his fundamental rights.
The trial court had rejected his bail plea, relying on Section 306(4)(b), which states that an approver “shall, unless he is already on bail, be detained in custody until the termination of the trial.”
Justice Wani disagreed with the trial court’s interpretation and held that the provision does not impose an absolute bar on granting bail.
“The aforesaid provisions of the law do not restrict but limit the powers of the court to release an approver having been granted pardon pending termination of the trial,” the court observed.
The judge emphasized that the purpose of detaining an approver is protective, not punitive. “The object of the provision logically appears to be giving protection to the approver… and to facilitate the giving of the true account of the incident,” the court said.
Importantly, the court noted that once an accused is granted pardon and complies with its conditions, he ceases to be an accused and becomes a prosecution witness.
“When an approver… has given a uniform and uncontradictory account… and applies voluntarily for his release, he needs to be released on bail subject to some reasonable terms and conditions,” the judgment reads.
Invoking constitutional safeguards, the court underscored that prolonged detention would violate Article 21 of the Constitution.
“Custody of an approver is co-terminus with fulfillment of terms and conditions of the order of pardon,” Justice Wani stated, adding that continued incarceration would amount to punishment despite cooperation.
The court further held: “An ‘Approver’ cannot be forced to suffer detention against his will, even after standing by his disclosure and complying with the terms of his pardon.”
Allowing the petition, the High Court set aside the impugned order and granted bail to Ajaz Ahmed, subject to furnishing personal and surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh each.
He has been directed to appear before the trial court as required and comply with any further conditions imposed during the proceedings.
The court also cautioned against mechanical application of statutory provisions, stressing that “any strict interpretation… will tantamount to acknowledging a procedure which is not fair, just and reasonable.”
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