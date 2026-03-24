ETV Bharat / state

'...Can't Be Punished For Telling The Truth': Jammu Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Teacher In UAPA Case

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to a Poonch-based government teacher who turned approver in a UAPA case. While taking national security and personal liberty into consideration, the court held that continued detention after fulfilling pardon conditions would defeat the ends of justice.

The 23-page judgment, pronounced by Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani through virtual mode at Jammu, allowed a petition filed by Ajaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Village Sailan in Surankote, Poonch, and set aside the trial court's April 5, 2025 order rejecting his bail plea.

Ahmed had approached the High Court under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), challenging the decision of the Special Judge designated under the National Investigation Agency Act in Poonch.

The case stems from FIR No. 358/2023 registered at Police Station Surankote under serious charges including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, Arms Act violations, and multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the prosecution, police intercepted a vehicle at Buffliaz Chowk on November 14, 2023, and recovered pistols, ammunition, cash, and posters of the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Ajaz Ahmed was among three persons detained during the naka (checkpoint) checking.

During investigation, Ahmed, along with other accused including Gulshan Ahmed and Mehraj Ahmed Sheikh, was found involved, while one accused was discharged for lack of evidence and another allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

Ahmed maintained that he was innocent and had been unknowingly drawn into the situation. A government teacher by profession, he claimed he had accompanied co-accused Gulshan Ahmed only to recover money related to loan liabilities for which he stood as guarantor.

He later sought pardon under Section 306 of the CrPC (now Section 343 BNSS) and was granted the same by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch, on August 24, 2024. His statement was recorded both before the magistrate and later during trial on March 8, 2025.

After turning approver and testifying, Ahmed moved for bail, arguing that he had fulfilled all conditions of pardon and that his continued incarceration violated his fundamental rights.

The trial court had rejected his bail plea, relying on Section 306(4)(b), which states that an approver “shall, unless he is already on bail, be detained in custody until the termination of the trial.”

Justice Wani disagreed with the trial court’s interpretation and held that the provision does not impose an absolute bar on granting bail.