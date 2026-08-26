ETV Bharat / state

'Cannot Be An Excuse': NDMC Apologises For Waterlogging After Heavy Rain

New Delhi: A day after the streets in the national capital were waterlogged, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apologised to residents on Wednesday and said it will strengthen its systems to prevent a repeat of the disruption.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the civic body was usually able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but the situation was different at three to four locations on Tuesday, where it took more than an hour for the water to drain.

"More than 72 mm of rainfall was recorded in less than two hours," Dwivedi said in a post on X, describing the intensity of the spell as "unexpected".

“Usually we can clear the waterlogging within 15-20 minutes. But despite our best efforts in at least 3-4 areas water was fully drained out in more than an hour,” he said.

However, Dwivedi said the heavy rain could not be used as an excuse for the inconvenience caused to residents. “This cannot be an excuse and we will have to strengthen our systems to deal with such situations in future.” He also invited suggestions from residents on improving the system.

According to officials, the council received dozens of complaints related to waterlogging, tree felling and power outages in the Lutyens' area in the last two days.

New Delhi received more than 90 mm of rainfall at several weather stations, including Safdarjung, which recorded 99.1 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am on Tuesday, according to the weather department.

The NDMC’s complaint records show that seven waterlogging complaints were received on August 24 from various locations including Connaught Place, Gol Dak Khana, Lodhi Estate, Sarojini Nagar, DIZ Area near Gole Market and outside Lady Hardinge Medical College.