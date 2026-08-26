'Cannot Be An Excuse': NDMC Apologises For Waterlogging After Heavy Rain
The national capital received more than 90 mm of rainfall at several weather stations, including Safdarjung.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the streets in the national capital were waterlogged, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apologised to residents on Wednesday and said it will strengthen its systems to prevent a repeat of the disruption.
NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the civic body was usually able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but the situation was different at three to four locations on Tuesday, where it took more than an hour for the water to drain.
"More than 72 mm of rainfall was recorded in less than two hours," Dwivedi said in a post on X, describing the intensity of the spell as "unexpected".
“Usually we can clear the waterlogging within 15-20 minutes. But despite our best efforts in at least 3-4 areas water was fully drained out in more than an hour,” he said.
However, Dwivedi said the heavy rain could not be used as an excuse for the inconvenience caused to residents. “This cannot be an excuse and we will have to strengthen our systems to deal with such situations in future.” He also invited suggestions from residents on improving the system.
According to officials, the council received dozens of complaints related to waterlogging, tree felling and power outages in the Lutyens' area in the last two days.
New Delhi received more than 90 mm of rainfall at several weather stations, including Safdarjung, which recorded 99.1 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am on Tuesday, according to the weather department.
The NDMC’s complaint records show that seven waterlogging complaints were received on August 24 from various locations including Connaught Place, Gol Dak Khana, Lodhi Estate, Sarojini Nagar, DIZ Area near Gole Market and outside Lady Hardinge Medical College.
The records also show five complaints related to fallen trees on the same day, including incidents in Laxmibai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, near Lady Hardinge Medical College and near the Ghana Embassy.
Seven complaints of power outages were also recorded, including from areas such as Connaught Place, Khan Market and R K Ashram.
Dwivedi said the civic body would take both short- and long-term measures to make the NDMC area “fully waterlogging-free”.
“We will work to ensure that our citizens should not face any inconvenience in future,” he said, inviting suggestions from residents on improving the system.
On Wednesday morning, a large tree fell inside Vitthal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens’ Delhi, damaging at least four vehicles parked nearby.
Waterlogging was reported across several key parts of Delhi on Tuesday as rainwater accumulated on roads and at major junctions. In central Delhi, waterlogging was reported on Ashoka Road, Raisina Road and Parliament Street.
Parliament complex also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday along with stretches near RML Hospital, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Connaught Place.
Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, triggering waterlogging and other rain-related complaints across parts of the city.