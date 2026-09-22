ETV Bharat / state

Cannabis Worth Rs 1.23 Cr Seized On Single Day In Chhattisgarh, Minor Among 10 Held

Four persons were arrested in Sankra ( ETV Bharat )

Mahasamund: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in collaboration with Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund Police, seized 246 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.23 crore on a single day across three operations in Mahasamund, Sankra, and Basna police station areas, police said on Tuesday. Ten people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the operations, they added. The operations were carried out under the state's ongoing anti-narcotics initiative, 'Operation Nishchay'. The first operation took place near the Ghodari checkpoint in the Mahasamund police station area following information that cannabis was being transported from Odisha to Bhilai in two cars. Upon spotting the police checkpoint, the smugglers attempted to turn back and flee, but the police pursued and intercepted both vehicles near Mudhena. Searching one of the two car yielded 117.15 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 58,57,500. Three individuals and a minor were apprehended in this case. In addition to the cannabis, police seized two cars, four mobile phones, and gold jewellery. The total seizure is worth Rs 71,96,500, police said.