Cannabis Worth Rs 1.23 Cr Seized On Single Day In Chhattisgarh, Minor Among 10 Held
Mahasamund Police are gathering intelligence on networks smuggling cannabis from Odisha through Chhattisgarh to other states, reports Rahul Bhoi.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mahasamund: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in collaboration with Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund Police, seized 246 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.23 crore on a single day across three operations in Mahasamund, Sankra, and Basna police station areas, police said on Tuesday. Ten people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the operations, they added.
The operations were carried out under the state's ongoing anti-narcotics initiative, 'Operation Nishchay'.
The first operation took place near the Ghodari checkpoint in the Mahasamund police station area following information that cannabis was being transported from Odisha to Bhilai in two cars. Upon spotting the police checkpoint, the smugglers attempted to turn back and flee, but the police pursued and intercepted both vehicles near Mudhena. Searching one of the two car yielded 117.15 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 58,57,500.
Three individuals and a minor were apprehended in this case. In addition to the cannabis, police seized two cars, four mobile phones, and gold jewellery. The total seizure is worth Rs 71,96,500, police said.
The second operation occurred at Bijepur turn on NH-53 under the Sankra police station area. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and the ANTF intercepted and searched a white Baleno car. They recovered 83.10 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 41,55,000. The Baleno car used for smuggling and three mobile phones were also seized. Four individuals from the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh were arrested in this case and have been sent to jail on judicial remand. The total value of the seizure is approximately Rs 47,85,000, police said.
The third operation took place at Palsapali in Basna police station area. A joint team intercepted a Thar vehicle, arriving from Odisha. A search of the vehicle yielded 46 kg of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 23 lakh. During interrogation, the accused revealed they were transporting the contraband from Odisha's Balangir to Maharashtra's Nagpur. Two individuals were arrested. In addition to the cannabis, the police seized the Thar vehicle and two mobile phones. The total value of the seizure in this case stands at approximately Rs 38.20 lakh.
"Under 'Operation Nishchay,' the Mahasamund police and the ANTF team are keeping a close watch on interstate cannabis smuggling. In a single day, operations across three different police station areas resulted in the seizure of over 246 kg of cannabis and the arrest of 10 accused. Police teams are gathering intelligence on networks smuggling cannabis from Odisha through Chhattisgarh to other states. Similar anti-smuggling operations will continue in the coming days," said Sushil Kumar Nayak, ASP, Mahasamund.
The ASP stated that the estimated value of the cannabis across all three cases is approximately Rs 1,23,12,500. Following these operations, the police are also searching for the masterminds behind the smuggling racket and have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks.
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