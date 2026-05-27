ETV Bharat / state

Canine Prowess At The Forefront: Indian Army’s K9 Teams Steal The Show At Exercise PRAGATI 2026

Army jawans with dog squad during the drill. ( ETV Bharat )

Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Amid multinational tactical drills and combat training at Exercise PRAGATI 2026, it was the Indian Army’s K9 teams that stole the show.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahindra Rawat, the Indian Army’s military dogs delivered one of the most compelling demonstrations of the exercise, showcasing why trained K9 units continue to play a critical role in modern warfare despite rapid advances in drones and battlefield technology.

Working alongside troops from friendly foreign nations, the dogs displayed specialised skills in assault response, explosive detection and tactical intervention.

Among the highlights were three highly trained dogs, Alan, a Belgian Malinois; Deo, a Labrador; and Victor, a Rampur Hound.