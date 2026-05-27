Canine Prowess At The Forefront: Indian Army’s K9 Teams Steal The Show At Exercise PRAGATI 2026
Working alongside troops from friendly foreign nations, the dogs displayed specialised skills in assault response, explosive detection and tactical intervention.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Amid multinational tactical drills and combat training at Exercise PRAGATI 2026, it was the Indian Army’s K9 teams that stole the show.
According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahindra Rawat, the Indian Army’s military dogs delivered one of the most compelling demonstrations of the exercise, showcasing why trained K9 units continue to play a critical role in modern warfare despite rapid advances in drones and battlefield technology.
Working alongside troops from friendly foreign nations, the dogs displayed specialised skills in assault response, explosive detection and tactical intervention.
Among the highlights were three highly trained dogs, Alan, a Belgian Malinois; Deo, a Labrador; and Victor, a Rampur Hound.
Alan impressed during assault and intervention drills with speed, precision and agility. Deo demonstrated explosive detection capabilities, moving through training scenarios and identifying threats before they could pose danger.
Victor, however, drew special attention for representing India’s indigenous canine strength. A Rampur Hound, Victor showcased the operational potential of native breeds in military service. Known for resilience, disease resistance and adaptability to India’s climate, the breed is considered well-suited for deployment in challenging conditions.
Officials said Victor’s participation also showcased the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The Indian Army’s K9 units are deployed across a wide range of terrains from deserts and dense forests to glaciers and high-altitude regions where they assist troops in tracking movement, detecting explosives, clearing routes and supporting intervention operations.
Exercise PRAGATI 2026 also featured demonstrations of robotic dogs showing how emerging military technologies may complement traditional battlefield assets in the future.
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