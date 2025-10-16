Candles By Visually Impaired Children Of Bengal Academy To Illumine Houses In Diwali
Braille Academy in Asansol has imparted training to 22 such students in candle making. The money from the sale will be used for their welfare.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Asansol: They have never seen the illuminated sky on the night of Diwali, but candles made by the visually impaired students of the Braille Academy in Asansol, under the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, will ward off darkness from several houses.
Turning the innovative idea into a reality, the boarders are making candles in their own hands to be sold at cheaper costs by the academy. The money will be used for the welfare of specially abled children and teenagers.
The academy runs a free residential school for blind children, where they are taught through Braille. Besides, they are also taught singing, playing musical instruments, sports and craftmaking. Training is held at regular intervals to upskill them in candle making. About 22 students are already engaged in the process, who are not only fun but also an important vocational learning.
The academy has set up a special counter for selling these products ahead of Diwali, and an appeal has been made to the public to buy them as the money will be spent on a noble cause — the welfare of these special children
Abhijit Mondal, headmaster of Braille Academy, said, "We impart various training, including candle making, to children. Through this, children and adolescents can become self-dependent in their future endeavours. They can try it at home with smaller moulds."
"We request people to buy these colourful candles made by these special children for Diwali. This will bring real light to thousands of such children with special needs," he added.
Students Bristi Murmu and Sania Khatun said, "We have received training in candle making. To make candles of myriad colours ourselves is a great joy. People are buying our candles for various occasions like birthday parties and Diwali," they added.
Also Read