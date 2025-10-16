ETV Bharat / state

Candles By Visually Impaired Children Of Bengal Academy To Illumine Houses In Diwali

Asansol: They have never seen the illuminated sky on the night of Diwali, but candles made by the visually impaired students of the Braille Academy in Asansol, under the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, will ward off darkness from several houses.

Turning the innovative idea into a reality, the boarders are making candles in their own hands to be sold at cheaper costs by the academy. The money will be used for the welfare of specially abled children and teenagers.

The academy runs a free residential school for blind children, where they are taught through Braille. Besides, they are also taught singing, playing musical instruments, sports and craftmaking. Training is held at regular intervals to upskill them in candle making. About 22 students are already engaged in the process, who are not only fun but also an important vocational learning.

The academy has set up a special counter for selling these products ahead of Diwali, and an appeal has been made to the public to buy them as the money will be spent on a noble cause — the welfare of these special children