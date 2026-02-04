ETV Bharat / state

Cancer Is Not A Death Sentence, Early Detection Can Save Lives: Megastar Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Megastar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi on Wednesday said that cancer should not be viewed as a death sentence and stressed that early detection can help patients overcome the disease and lead normal lives.

Speaking after inaugurating the International Cancer Day programme organised by KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Chiranjeevi said cancer is not a curse from God but is largely linked to lifestyle choices. Lighting the ceremonial lamp as the chief guest, he noted that the common perception that cancer meant the end of life needed to change.

“When we see so many cancer survivors here today, it becomes clear how much effort doctors are putting in to save lives. If cancer is detected early, it can be treated successfully, and patients can return to normal life,” he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of children affected by cancer, he urged the public to be vigilant and consult doctors immediately if symptoms appear. KIMS Group of Hospitals CMD Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao said fear and stigma associated with cancer must be overcome. He highlighted that advanced medical care, including robotic surgeries, is now available in India.