Cancer Is Not A Death Sentence, Early Detection Can Save Lives: Megastar Chiranjeevi
Expressing concern over the increasing number of children affected by cancer, he urged the public to be vigilant and consult doctors immediately if symptoms appear.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Megastar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi on Wednesday said that cancer should not be viewed as a death sentence and stressed that early detection can help patients overcome the disease and lead normal lives.
Speaking after inaugurating the International Cancer Day programme organised by KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Chiranjeevi said cancer is not a curse from God but is largely linked to lifestyle choices. Lighting the ceremonial lamp as the chief guest, he noted that the common perception that cancer meant the end of life needed to change.
“When we see so many cancer survivors here today, it becomes clear how much effort doctors are putting in to save lives. If cancer is detected early, it can be treated successfully, and patients can return to normal life,” he said.
Expressing concern over the increasing number of children affected by cancer, he urged the public to be vigilant and consult doctors immediately if symptoms appear. KIMS Group of Hospitals CMD Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao said fear and stigma associated with cancer must be overcome. He highlighted that advanced medical care, including robotic surgeries, is now available in India.
“Earlier, patients had to travel abroad for cancer treatment. Today, patients from other countries are coming to India for advanced care,” he said, emphasising that early diagnosis remains the most crucial factor in fighting cancer.
Senior consultant surgical oncologist and robotic surgeon Dr Madhu Devarasetty, who organised the programme, said that while cancer was earlier considered a disease affecting people above 40 or 50 years, it is now being diagnosed even in children aged five and 10 years. He attributed this trend to genetic factors, heredity, radiation exposure, chemicals, fertilisers, alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes.
“Due to a lack of awareness, many patients approach doctors only in advanced stages. Public awareness is therefore vital,” he said, adding that KIMS Hospitals had established a Cancer Fight Support Group to guide and support patients and families. Patients who received treatment and are leading a normal life came forward and spread the message to society that cancer can be cured, and help others who are scared of getting treatment
Dr. Devarasetty also noted that several advanced treatment options are now available and that many patients are living longer and healthier lives after treatment. Cancer survivors shared their experiences during the event. The programme was attended by medical director Dr Sambit Sahu, medical oncologist Dr. Narender Kumar Thota and cancer survivors, patients undergoing treatment, and healthcare professionals.