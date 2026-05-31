Cancer Genomics Centre At NIMS Hyderabad To Offer Liquid Biopsy Services
Director Dr Beerappa said genetic changes that cause cancer can be identified at the DNA and RNA levels with the NGS technology for targeted therapy.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has set up a state-of-the-art cancer genomics centre with next-generation sequencing (NGS), where liquid biopsy services will be introduced soon to detect cancer from just a drop of blood.
"Currently, genetic changes that cause cancer can be identified at the DNA and RNA levels with NGS technology, and targeted therapy can be provided to the patient. These services have been introduced as part of the Diamond Project under the auspices of the centre. We have conducted free tests for 1,443 people since 2024," NIMS director Dr Beerappa said.
Apart from these services, pathology department head Dr Shanthaveer G Uppin said liquid biopsy tests will soon be made available to detect cancer with just a drop of blood.
"In liquid biopsy, the stage of cancer is determined by just a blood test without collecting tissue. For lung cancers, brain tumours, and cancers that have spread to the bones, it is difficult to collect tumour tissue for biopsy. Liquid biopsy is useful in such cases. All these tests will be provided free of cost to patients," Dr Beerappa explained.
Last week, NIMS announced that it had completed 2,000 kidney transplants. Launched in 1989, the institution provided these services free of cost to nearly 90% of the patients, offering a lifeline to the underprivileged through funds from the Aarogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). It achieved a milestone last year by performing the first robotic renal transplant at a government hospital in South India. The institute completed 500 kidney transplants in the last 40 months.
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