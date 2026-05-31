ETV Bharat / state

Cancer Genomics Centre At NIMS Hyderabad To Offer Liquid Biopsy Services

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has set up a state-of-the-art cancer genomics centre with next-generation sequencing (NGS), where liquid biopsy services will be introduced soon to detect cancer from just a drop of blood.

"Currently, genetic changes that cause cancer can be identified at the DNA and RNA levels with NGS technology, and targeted therapy can be provided to the patient. These services have been introduced as part of the Diamond Project under the auspices of the centre. We have conducted free tests for 1,443 people since 2024," NIMS director Dr Beerappa said.

Apart from these services, pathology department head Dr Shanthaveer G Uppin said liquid biopsy tests will soon be made available to detect cancer with just a drop of blood.