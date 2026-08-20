Cancer Drug Racket Busted In Delhi: Govt Supply Meant For Rajasthan Hospital Diverted; Probe On
Delhi Police confiscated 22 vials of costly injections used to treat cancer patients, each costing over Rs 1 lakh in the open market.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 4:10 AM IST
Jaipur/New Delhi: A case of an inter-state racket related to the illicit trade of costly cancer injections provided free of cost by the government has been cracked by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, compelling the Rajasthan government to conduct an inquiry, sources said.
The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police has managed to confiscate 22 vials of costly injections used to treat cancer patients, each costing over Rs 1 lakh in the open market, along with Rs 27.19 lakh in cash.
Initial probes have shown that at least four vials of the confiscated drugs had been delivered to the government as a consignment meant for use at the Acharya Tulsi Regional Cancer Research Institute located at PBM Hospital, Bikaner. The recovered drugs are Bavencio (Avelumab), Darzalex, Imfinzi, Erbitux, Adcetris, and Keytruda.
Persons identified as Abhishek, Shubham, Suraj, Shantanu, and Ayush Karn have been arrested by the police authorities. The investigators stated that the marks indicating the vials as being of government supply had been deliberately erased, and the vials were then sold through the black market network extending from Rajasthan to Delhi and Mumbai.
The Delhi Police has asked for a thorough record of procurement, batch, and distribution of the consignment from the RMSCL as well as from the management of the hospital. Realising the importance of this issue, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar directed a thorough investigation in the matter and asserted that the diversion of life-saving medicines meant for poor and critically ill patients will in no way be tolerated.