ETV Bharat / state

Cancer Drug Racket Busted In Delhi: Govt Supply Meant For Rajasthan Hospital Diverted; Probe On

Jaipur/New Delhi: A case of an inter-state racket related to the illicit trade of costly cancer injections provided free of cost by the government has been cracked by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, compelling the Rajasthan government to conduct an inquiry, sources said.

The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police has managed to confiscate 22 vials of costly injections used to treat cancer patients, each costing over Rs 1 lakh in the open market, along with Rs 27.19 lakh in cash.

Initial probes have shown that at least four vials of the confiscated drugs had been delivered to the government as a consignment meant for use at the Acharya Tulsi Regional Cancer Research Institute located at PBM Hospital, Bikaner. The recovered drugs are Bavencio (Avelumab), Darzalex, Imfinzi, Erbitux, Adcetris, and Keytruda.