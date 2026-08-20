ETV Bharat / state

Cancer Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Rise 10.5% in Five Years, Cases Cross 88,000 In 2025

Bhopal: Cancer deaths in Madhya Pradesh have increased by nearly 10.5% in five years, according to data presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The estimated number of cancer-related deaths in the state rose from 44,056 in 2021 to 48,694 in 2025, an increase of 4,638 deaths over the period.

According to data based on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reports, Madhya Pradesh recorded an estimated 79,871 new cancer cases in 2021. The number increased to 81,901 in 2022, 84,029 in 2023, 86,124 in 2024 and 88,297 in 2025.

Cancer Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Rise 10.5% in Five Years, Cases Cross 88,000 In 2025 (ETV Bharat)

At the national level, India recorded an estimated 7,89,202 cancer deaths in 2021. The figure rose to 8,08,558 in 2022, 8,28,252 in 2023 and 8,48,266 in 2024. In 2025, the estimated number of cancer deaths across the country reached 8,68,588, representing an increase of nearly 79,000 deaths over five years.

Compared with several other major states, Madhya Pradesh recorded a higher number of estimated cancer cases and deaths in 2025. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest figures, with an estimated 2,26,125 new cancer cases and 1,25,184 deaths in 2025.