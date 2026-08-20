Cancer Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Rise 10.5% in Five Years, Cases Cross 88,000 In 2025
Compared with several other major states, Madhya Pradesh recorded a higher number of estimated cancer cases and deaths in 2025.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Bhopal: Cancer deaths in Madhya Pradesh have increased by nearly 10.5% in five years, according to data presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The estimated number of cancer-related deaths in the state rose from 44,056 in 2021 to 48,694 in 2025, an increase of 4,638 deaths over the period.
According to data based on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reports, Madhya Pradesh recorded an estimated 79,871 new cancer cases in 2021. The number increased to 81,901 in 2022, 84,029 in 2023, 86,124 in 2024 and 88,297 in 2025.
At the national level, India recorded an estimated 7,89,202 cancer deaths in 2021. The figure rose to 8,08,558 in 2022, 8,28,252 in 2023 and 8,48,266 in 2024. In 2025, the estimated number of cancer deaths across the country reached 8,68,588, representing an increase of nearly 79,000 deaths over five years.
Compared with several other major states, Madhya Pradesh recorded a higher number of estimated cancer cases and deaths in 2025. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest figures, with an estimated 2,26,125 new cancer cases and 1,25,184 deaths in 2025.
Maharashtra followed with 1,30,465 cases and 71,696 deaths, while West Bengal recorded 1,21,639 cases and 67,093 deaths. Neighbouring Rajasthan reported 80,628 cases and 44,402 deaths, while Gujarat recorded 79,217 cases and 43,572 deaths. In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the estimated number of cases stood at 31,553, with 17,322 deaths in 2025.
According to the Health Ministry, several environmental and lifestyle-related factors are contributing to the continued rise in cancer cases. Studies conducted by the ICMR have identified exposure to industrial waste, pesticides, heavy metals and contaminated water sources among factors associated with cancer.
Water pollution has also been linked to an increase in certain cancers, including colorectal cancers. Poor dietary habits, tobacco consumption and delayed diagnosis are other major factors contributing to cancer-related deaths.
Tarun Rathi, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, said both the Centre and the state government were taking measures to control cancer and improve access to treatment.
Under the National Health Mission, essential anti-cancer medicines are being made available free of cost at district and sub-divisional hospitals. Eligible families can also avail themselves of free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per year under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The government is also establishing day-care cancer centres to provide chemotherapy and basic cancer treatment closer to patients' homes to reduce the need for them to travel long distances for treatment.
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