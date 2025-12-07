Cancer Cases On Rise In Delhi, It's A Leading Cause Of Death, Say Doctors
In 2024, Delhi recorded 28,387 cancer cases but doctors say the total case-count will be higher as many go unregistered.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Cancer cases are on a rise in Delhi, states a report presented by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.
According to the report, prepared by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the National Cancer Registry Programme, over 15.33 lakh cases were reported across the country in 2024, compared to 14.96 lakh in 2023 and 14.61 lakh in 2022.
The report further states that one in every six men and one in every seven women, aged 0-74 years in Delhi, may develop cancer in their lifetime. The average age of cancer diagnosis is 58 years for men and 55 years for women. In 2024, a total of 28,387 cancer cases were reported in Delhi, compared to 27,561 in 2023 and 26,735 in 2022.
Dr Nikhil Himthani, a specialist at the MOC Cancer Centre, said as per data there were 28,387 registered cancer patients in Delhi last year but the figure is much higher since there are many patients who go unregistered. Cancer accounts for the highest number of deaths, he added.
At a cancer awareness campaign organised at the MOC Cancer Centre in Lajpat Nagar, Dr Himthani explained that the major causes of cancer in India include beedis, cigarettes, paan, tobacco, and gutkha. While breast and cervical cancer are most common among women, in men, cases of oral cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer are increasing, Dr Himthani added.
Doctors explained that cancer treatment technologies have advanced significantly. Previously, chemotherapy was the most common treatment but now, targeted therapy and other treatments have been developed, providing patients with easier treatment methods.
Speaking about cancer treatment in Delhi, a doctor said treatment and day care facilities are available at AIIMS's Dr BR Ambedkar Rotary Cancer Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and the Delhi State Cancer Institute. In addition, there are a large number of private hospitals offering cancer treatment in Delhi. Long waiting times and overcrowding at government hospitals force people to seek treatment in private hospitals, he added.
Doctors said many patients are now able to access treatment at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates and government-empanelled private hospitals, reducing their financial burden. Operating centres like MOC in Delhi, which provide affordable and inexpensive cancer treatment, is making it easier for patients to access treatment, they added.
