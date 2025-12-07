ETV Bharat / state

Cancer Cases On Rise In Delhi, It's A Leading Cause Of Death, Say Doctors

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Cancer cases are on a rise in Delhi, states a report presented by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha. According to the report, prepared by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the National Cancer Registry Programme, over 15.33 lakh cases were reported across the country in 2024, compared to 14.96 lakh in 2023 and 14.61 lakh in 2022. The report further states that one in every six men and one in every seven women, aged 0-74 years in Delhi, may develop cancer in their lifetime. The average age of cancer diagnosis is 58 years for men and 55 years for women. In 2024, a total of 28,387 cancer cases were reported in Delhi, compared to 27,561 in 2023 and 26,735 in 2022. MOC Cancer Centre in Lajpat Nagar (ETV Bharat)