ETV Bharat / state

‘Cancel SIR, Protect Voting Rights’: Bengaluru People’s Court Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Actor Prakash raj, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, CJP's Abhijith Dipke among other at the Janata Nyayalay at freedom Park in bengaluru on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A ‘Janata Nyayalaya’ (People’s Court) was held at Freedom Park here on Thursday to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with organisers demanding cancellation of the exercise and alleging that it could lead to the exclusion of lakhs of voters.

The organisers claimed that marginalised and minority communities could be particularly affected by the SIR process. The event was organised to create public awareness and provide a platform for people who alleged that they had faced difficulties or exclusion during the revision of electoral rolls.

Several people from across Karnataka presented their grievances before the gathering. Organisers said accounts and evidence concerning the SIR process and alleged violations of voting rights would be placed before members of the legal community and other public figures attending the event.

Dhruv Rathee Raises ‘Voting Theft’ Concerns

Supporters sloganeering during Janata Nyayalaya in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who addressed the gathering, said he had attended as an ordinary citizen and not to facilitate a “regime change” or bring down any government. He said he had participated at his own expense and without support from outside organisations.

Dhruv Rathee said concerns over what he termed “vote chori (vote theft)” should not be viewed through a party-political lens, arguing that the integrity of the electoral process affects every voter.

Referring to electoral-roll controversies in different states, he cited allegations concerning deletion and subsequent restoration of voter names in West Bengal, the deletion of around 65 lakh names in Bihar and the addition of voters in Uttar Pradesh. He also raised concerns over alleged difficulties faced by voters in Goa in adding their names because of software-related issues.

Dhruv Rathee called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and urged citizens, including Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, to join the campaign to protect voting rights.

Prakash Raj Calls For Cancellation Of SIR

Actor and activist Prakash Raj said seeking the resignation of the CEC alone would not address the issue, as another person could replace him without changing the system.

“Cancel the SIR,” Prakash Raj said, describing the exercise as an insult to citizens. He alleged that the process could disproportionately affect poor people, tribal communities, minorities and Muslims.