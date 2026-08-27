ETV Bharat / state

Canadian Citizen Detained For Overstaying Visa Period In India Dies In Rajasthan

Alwar: A Canadian citizen lodged at the detention centre within the Alwar Central Jail complex for overstaying beyond his visa period in India died during treatment.

The deceased, Randeep Singh Parihar, 44, was originally a resident of Canada and died during treatment at Alwar District Hospital, where he was admitted after his health deteriorated. He passed away late on Wednesday night.

A post-mortem of the body was conducted by a medical board. The deceased had visited India, and his visa had expired in June, following which Jaipur Police took him into custody, and later he was moved to the Alwar detention centre.

Additional SP (Headquarters) Deepak Kumar said that the deceased died during treatment at the hospital and was lodged at Alwar detention centre, where he fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

ASP Kumar said that the Canadian resident was detained by the Jaipur Police for overstaying his visa period and was subsequently shifted to the Alwar detention centre.