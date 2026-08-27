Canadian Citizen Detained For Overstaying Visa Period In India Dies In Rajasthan
Jaipur Police took the foreign national into custody after his visa expired in June.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Alwar: A Canadian citizen lodged at the detention centre within the Alwar Central Jail complex for overstaying beyond his visa period in India died during treatment.
The deceased, Randeep Singh Parihar, 44, was originally a resident of Canada and died during treatment at Alwar District Hospital, where he was admitted after his health deteriorated. He passed away late on Wednesday night.
A post-mortem of the body was conducted by a medical board. The deceased had visited India, and his visa had expired in June, following which Jaipur Police took him into custody, and later he was moved to the Alwar detention centre.
Additional SP (Headquarters) Deepak Kumar said that the deceased died during treatment at the hospital and was lodged at Alwar detention centre, where he fell ill and had to be hospitalised.
ASP Kumar said that the Canadian resident was detained by the Jaipur Police for overstaying his visa period and was subsequently shifted to the Alwar detention centre.
He said that following the death, standard operating procedures were followed and permission was obtained from the Canadian High Commission for post-mortem of the body by a medical board.
Kumar said that the post-mortem examination was done under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. “The family was informed about the death and further proceedings will be carried out following their arrival,” said the ASP.
Kumar said that the exact cause of death would be determined on the basis of the post-mortem report. According to officials, the deceased had, however, suffered from diarrhoea, due to which he was admitted to Alwar District Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have stated that Parihar had come to India for a visit and after his visa expired in June, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) took him into custody.
“Subsequently, we made several attempts to send him back. After obtaining exit clearance from the FRO, a ticket was booked for the deceased on June 21. However, he was denied permission to depart from Jaipur Airport due to his poor health,” the family said. According to the family members, the body would be taken to Delhi for last rites.
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