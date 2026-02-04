ETV Bharat / state

Can The Gogoi Triumvirate Reset Assam's Political Map: The '3G' Formula Gains Momentum

The three political parties are trying to avoid a split in opposition votes against the ruling BJP. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: As the 2026 Assam assembly elections approach, a significant realignment is taking shape within the anti-BJP camp. The principal opposition front to the BJP-led government in Assam is likely to be focused on 'Three Gogois' – the Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal (RD) chief Akhil Gogoim and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.

After months of speculation and friction, the three anti-BJP political forces are ironing out differences, centred mainly around the seat sharing. The three political parties are trying to avoid a split in opposition votes against the ruling BJP.

There seems to have been a 'strategic realignment’ of the three Gogois with a common understanding that anti-BJP forces will have to come under a single front. Recent, closed-door meetings in Kaziranga between the three leaders have yielded a positive outlook on seat-sharing.

Showing flexibility, Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal has indicated a tactical shift by scaling back, having previously sought a higher number of seats; the party now aims for roughly 15 seats in a 126-member legislative assembly. It is even willing to go down further to around 12 seats, if necessary.

Akhil Gogoi said, "We are heading towards a seat-sharing agreement. Now we have submitted a list of 15 seats. I requested that my party that we decrease our demand from 20 seats to 15 seats. We are eager to fight the elections as an alliance. Once there are a few more points of consensus, our alliance will be done."

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, “Everything will be settled after one or two additional meetings. A few matters still need to be addressed. It all relates to the whole alliance question, and it is moving towards resolution. Our main aim is to uproot the BJP.”

For his part, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi said, “I have personally had a wide-ranging conversation with Akhil Gogoi. We discussed many things. I can say that our talks were ‘positive,’ from my side,” Gaurav Gogoi said.