ETV Bharat / state

Can Police Investigate Missing Goods From Sealed Property Amid Land Dispute? J&K High Court Explains

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that allegations of theft from sealed premises can warrant a criminal probe, even if ownership of the property is contested in civil court.

Dismissing a petition by four people challenging an order to file a police case, Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani said a pending civil dispute cannot block a criminal investigation when the allegations point to a prosecutable offence. The court also clarified the scope of Sections 173 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), holding that police must examine allegations of criminal conduct independently of the underlying civil dispute and take action in accordance with law.

“The alleged fact of theft and misappropriation of the business articles and other machinery items, even from the sealed disputed premises, warranted criminal action, notwithstanding any civil dispute going on between the parties, including the Nazool Department in respect of the subject premises,” Justice Wani observed.

The ruling came in CRM(M) No. 47/2026, titled Abdul Wajid Bhat and Others vs. Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Another. The petitioners had challenged an order dated February 2, 2026, passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, directing the Station House Officer of Police Station Shaheedgunj to register an FIR and investigate allegations concerning missing business equipment and other articles from property No. 103, Karan Nagar Chowk, Srinagar.

The dispute originated from a complaint filed by Nazir Ahmad Mir, who claimed to have operated three businesses from the premises for nearly 40 years. These included Kashmir Diary Farm, Mir Book Seller and Sona Tradeways, an HP Gas Agency.

According to Mir, the premises were sealed by the government authorities on January 31, 2023. He subsequently alleged that the seal had been broken and that unauthorised persons had occupied the premises and started operating commercial establishments there.

He also alleged that valuable business equipment, machinery, furniture, electronic appliances, gas cylinders, office records and other articles had gone missing. The estimated value of the missing goods was stated to be several lakhs of rupees.

The complaint named the present petitioners and others in connection with the alleged illegal occupation and missing articles. Mir also alleged that he had received threats when he objected to the activities and sought restoration of his property and belongings.

The petitioners, however, disputed his claims and maintained that the matter was essentially a civil dispute concerning Nazool land. They claimed possession of the land and argued that Mir had no established legal ownership over the premises.

They also referred to pending litigation concerning the property, including OWP No. 2256/2015, and questioned the authority letter on which Mir relied to establish his possessory rights.

Before approaching the court, Mir had sought registration of an FIR from the SHO and subsequently approached the Superintendent of Police, Srinagar South Division. After allegedly receiving no action, he moved the Judicial Magistrate under Sections 173(4) and 175(3) of the BNSS.

The police, in an inquiry report dated December 19, 2025, recorded that Mir had been operating his businesses from the premises and that equipment, machinery, gas cylinders and other articles worth lakhs of rupees had been kept there. The report also recorded that the premises were subsequently being used by various commercial establishments, while the machinery and articles alleged to have been stolen were not available at the site.