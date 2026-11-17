Can Himalayan Plant Piruli Be Helpful In Treating Colon Cancer?
Scientists at Lucknow University claim to have identified two natural chemical compounds in this plant that have demonstrated an effective impact on colon cancer cells
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Lucknow: Can Piruli (Sarcococca saligna), a medicinal herb traditionally used for healing wounds in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand, be used to treat colon cancer? Scientists at the University of Lucknow claim to have identified two natural chemical compounds in this plant that have demonstrated an effective impact on colon cancer cells under in vitro conditions. Significantly, during testing, these compounds were found to be more effective than the commonly used cancer drug Cisplatin.
The research at the University is said to be an important step towards unleashing the potential of traditional medicinal plants of the Himalayan region through modern science. The collaborative study was carried out under the leadership of Dr Neha Sahu, Assistant Professor at the Department of Botany. Scientists from Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) at Lucknow, Sevitha Medical College and Hospital at Chennai and Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT) University at Gurugram also contributed to the study that was recently published in ‘ACS Omega’, a prestigious international research journal of the American Chemical Society (ACS).
Traditional use by hill communities
Piruli, or Sweet Box, has been traditionally used in the mountain areas to heal wounds by local communities. It is only now that its medicinal properties are being scientifically tested. Researchers have analysed extracts from this plant and identified chemical compounds with anti-cancer activity.
Impact on colon cancer cells
Dr. Neha explained, “Two steroidal alkaloids, Sarcorin C and Salonin C, were isolated from plant extracts using bioactivity-guided fractionation that involves separating plant extracts into different fractions and testing their biological activity to identify the most effective compounds. Both compounds were then tested on HT-29 colon cancer cells. The results showed effective and selective destruction of these cells with relatively minimal adverse effects on other normal cells.”
She explained that the efficacy of both the compounds was even greater than that of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved anticancer drug Cisplatin. This result strengthens the potential for developing new anti-cancer drugs from natural sources in the future.
Dr Neha further added that the research involved laboratory experiments as well as computer-based in silico analysis. It was found that Sarcorine C and Salonin C have the ability to target proteins involved in cancer-related activities. These proteins influence the growth and behaviour of cancer cells. This analysis helped understand the potential anti-cancer mechanisms of both natural compounds.
She related that her team had collected the plant from Almora in Uttarakhand and then processed it for experiments. She now wants to proceed towards experimenting with its compounds on mice and further on.
First study in India
It was disclosed that the previous studies on Sarcococca saligna had been conducted primarily in Pakistan and China. In India, extensive scientific research into the plant's anti-cancer potential had not been conducted. This study by the University is the first in India in this direction.
It was stated that Dr. K.R. Arya, a retired senior scientist and botanist from CDRI, played a special role in this research. Dr. Amit Dubey and Dr. Nitesh Singh also made significant contributions to this study.
High incidence of colon cancer
Colon cancer is one of the leading cancers being reported in India. The current treatment methods often present challenges in the form of serious side effects and drug resistance. Therefore, it is crucial to discover natural compounds derived from plants that can target cancer cells while leaving normal cells relatively safe. Dr. Neha believes that the medicinal biodiversity of the Himalayan region may contain many such plants and their scientific study could prove helpful in the development of new medicines.
Stages of drug development
Any new drug must go through several stages of development before it reaches the market. First, scientists discover compounds with medicinal properties from plants or other sources that are tested on cells in the laboratory. The drug's safety and efficacy are then studied in animals. If successful, clinical trials are conducted in three phases on humans to examine the drug's safe dosage, efficacy and side effects. Upon positive results, approval is obtained from the Drugs Controller General of India, Head of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Only then can the drug reach the market. Monitoring continues even after it reaches the market.
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