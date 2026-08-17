ETV Bharat / state

Can Conduct Caste Census In 3 Months After SP Forms Govt: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that if the Centre fails to conduct a caste census, then after coming to power, their government would conduct a survey in three months.

Addressing a convention organised here to mark the 196th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Yadav said the SP wanted a caste census so that people could receive rights and respect according to their population.

"We want everyone to get rights and respect according to their numbers after the caste census. If the government in Delhi cannot conduct the caste census, then after the Samajwadi government is formed, we will conduct it within three months and ensure rights and respect for all," he said.

Yadav said a future SP government would declare August 16 a holiday in honour of Rani Avantibai Lodhi and organise celebrations and programmes on her birth anniversary. He also promised to install her statue with a golden sword at Lucknow's Gomti Riverfront.

He said the "PDA" would include all sections of society and that the SP would work to unite people for social justice and form a PDA government.