ETV Bharat / state

Can An Upcoming International Film Festival Revive Jammu Kashmir's Local Cinema After Years of Setbacks? Filmmakers Hopeful, But Skeptical

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares to host the International Film Festival in September, the event is being projected as a milestone that could restore the region's long-standing connection with cinema and position it as a global filmmaking destination. But among local filmmakers, the excitement is tempered by hard questions about whether the festival will bring lasting change or remain a symbolic cultural event.

The four-day International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled from September 7 to 10 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), comes at a crucial time for the region's film industry. After decades of political instability, the sector had only begun to show signs of recovery before the Pahalgam terror attack dealt another blow by raising fresh concerns over tourism and investor confidence.

The government sees the festival as the beginning of a new chapter.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while launching the curtain raiser earlier this month, said the initiative aims to revive Jammu and Kashmir's historic association with Indian cinema and build a filmmaker-friendly ecosystem through easier permissions, lower production costs and skill development for local youth. He also expressed confidence that the festival would become an annual international event that strengthens the creative economy and generates opportunities for local artists and technicians.

The optimism is backed by encouraging participation. Festival organisers say the maiden edition has already received 875 film submissions from nearly 50 countries, reflecting growing international interest in the event.

Yet many in Kashmir's film fraternity believe that hosting an international festival alone cannot revive an industry that has struggled for decades without institutional support, financial backing and modern infrastructure.

Veteran actor, filmmaker and cultural activist Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan believes the initiative is important but says its execution raises concerns.

According to Khan, the preparations appear rushed for an event of international standards.

"They are doing the festival in a very hurried manner. It takes a lot of time to analyse films before they are screened. The process started in July, and the film festival is scheduled for September this year," he said.

Kashmiri filmmaker Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan (Special Arrangement)

Having organised five film festivals in Kashmir and another in Pune, Khan said he understands the complexity involved in conducting such events.

"I know better than anyone else in Jammu and Kashmir how film festivals are organized and managed," he said.