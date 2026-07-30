Can An Upcoming International Film Festival Revive Jammu Kashmir's Local Cinema After Years of Setbacks? Filmmakers Hopeful, But Skeptical
The four-day International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir comes in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares to host the International Film Festival in September, the event is being projected as a milestone that could restore the region's long-standing connection with cinema and position it as a global filmmaking destination. But among local filmmakers, the excitement is tempered by hard questions about whether the festival will bring lasting change or remain a symbolic cultural event.
The four-day International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled from September 7 to 10 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), comes at a crucial time for the region's film industry. After decades of political instability, the sector had only begun to show signs of recovery before the Pahalgam terror attack dealt another blow by raising fresh concerns over tourism and investor confidence.
The government sees the festival as the beginning of a new chapter.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while launching the curtain raiser earlier this month, said the initiative aims to revive Jammu and Kashmir's historic association with Indian cinema and build a filmmaker-friendly ecosystem through easier permissions, lower production costs and skill development for local youth. He also expressed confidence that the festival would become an annual international event that strengthens the creative economy and generates opportunities for local artists and technicians.
Chief Minister launched the curtain raiser of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, IFFJK 2026, in Srinagar.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) July 24, 2026
He said the festival would play a pivotal role in showcasing J&K’s rich culture, empowering local youth and creative talent, and positioning Jammu &… pic.twitter.com/KJG341lQ2p
The optimism is backed by encouraging participation. Festival organisers say the maiden edition has already received 875 film submissions from nearly 50 countries, reflecting growing international interest in the event.
Yet many in Kashmir's film fraternity believe that hosting an international festival alone cannot revive an industry that has struggled for decades without institutional support, financial backing and modern infrastructure.
Veteran actor, filmmaker and cultural activist Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan believes the initiative is important but says its execution raises concerns.
According to Khan, the preparations appear rushed for an event of international standards.
"They are doing the festival in a very hurried manner. It takes a lot of time to analyse films before they are screened. The process started in July, and the film festival is scheduled for September this year," he said.
Having organised five film festivals in Kashmir and another in Pune, Khan said he understands the complexity involved in conducting such events.
"I know better than anyone else in Jammu and Kashmir how film festivals are organized and managed," he said.
His larger concern, however, is the absence of meaningful participation by the local film community.
Khan alleged that local stakeholders were not adequately involved in planning the festival, making it unlikely to create long-term benefits for Kashmiri filmmakers. He said he had remained in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration for six to seven years regarding the idea of holding a film festival, but the proposal never materialised until now.
Actor Mir Sarwar, who has appeared in several Bollywood productions including Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jolly LLB 2, Dishoom, Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Phantom, said Kashmir has hosted film festivals before and questioned whether this edition would genuinely help emerging filmmakers.
"This is not first film festival to be organized in Jammu & Kashmir," Sarwar said while welcoming the J&K govt's initiative for movie buffs.
He acknowledged that the festival includes a separate category for Kashmiri films but argued that such recognition alone is insufficient.
"A budding filmmaker need guidance both in process and financial matters. Do you think this festival can be such platform?" he asked.
Sarwar said aspiring filmmakers require sustained mentoring, industry exposure and easier access to funding rather than a one-time showcase.
He also called for stronger government investment in filmmaking infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.
"Several filmmakers, including me, have taken loans to fund films. Do you think a budding filmmaker can afford Rs 50 lakh?" he said.
Sarwar further questioned whether limiting the screenings largely to a venue would make the festival accessible to wider audiences and suggested that Tagore Hall should also have been included as one of the venues.
Actor and line producer Javed Gora echoed similar concerns, saying local professionals often play a crucial role in bringing film productions to Kashmir but remain sidelined during major official events.
"We burn holes in our pockets to get big production houses to shoot in Kashmir. We convince talents to visit Kashmir for film making... and when there is some big event local talents are ignored," Gora said.
He alleged that no local artists were present during the curtain raiser at the Royal Springs Golf Course despite the administration maintaining a directory of local talent.
"We appreciate the government for organising a festival in Kashmir, as it will give the audience an opportunity to watch a variety of cinema under one roof. However, the festival will have no impact on the filmmaking culture in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
He further said, Kashmir was once among Bollywood's favourite shooting destinations, producing iconic scenes that became part of Indian cinema's visual identity. Decades of terrorism sharply reduced film activity, affecting everyone from actors and technicians to transporters, hoteliers and local production crews."
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