Campus Violence: Amartya Sen Expresses Concern Over Recent Violence In WB Educational Institutions
On October 27, students from the SRFTI appealed to various educational institutions across the country to express solidarity with their movement.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:07 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 4:46 AM IST
Bolpur: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has expressed concern over attacks on educational institutions and incidents of political violence of late in West Bengal. Highlighting his long-standing association with Jadavpur University, Professor Sen emphasised that maintaining a violence-free environment in academic spaces — and protecting ordinary people from political violence — has become a matter of urgent necessity.
He also condemned the "communal mindset" that often drives such untoward incidents. The Jadavpur University Alumni Association held a press conference on Thursday to express solidarity with students protesting against recent unrest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI).
It was in this context that Amartya Sen, a former professor of the university, shared his views. In an email, he stated that he was shocked to learn of the attacks on Jadavpur University. He remarked that the need to shield ordinary citizens from political violence has never been more pressing, and it is essential to stand by the students studying in various educational institutions, just as it is to support the nation's citizens.
Amartya Sen began teaching career at Jadavpur University nearly 70 years ago, and his message reflects his deep, enduring connection to the institution. However, he stressed that there is a dire necessity to ensure a violence-free environment on the campus. The Nobel laureate further asserted that whenever communal ideologies fuel violent acts within academic spaces, such actions must be unequivocally opposed.
The unrest began on the SRFTI campus on September 27. According to some students, a right-wing organisation was granted permission to hold an event in an auditorium on campus. When students protested, they were attacked by outsiders. A subsequent attack was reported on campus on October 4.
These events have led to an escalating conflict between the students and the university authorities. Some students have questioned the administration's role, raising concerns about whether the authorities are truly committed to ensuring their safety or standing by them. In this context, a demand for the vice-chancellor’s resignation was raised.
Meanwhile, the authorities expelled six students, accusing them of harassing the vice-chancellor and creating disorder within the institution. In protest against this decision, the students have been agitating for nearly a month.
On October 27, students from the SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute) appealed to various educational institutions across the country to express solidarity with their movement. Several institutions, including Jadavpur University, Aliah University, and the Indian Statistical Institute, extended their support.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also spoke out against the attacks on educational campuses and urged support for the students. As the students called for a nationwide movement, film director Kamaleswar Mukherjee visited the campus and spoke with the protesting students from outside the closed doors.
Earlier in August, tensions had also mounted at Jadavpur University following allegations of outsiders entering the campus and engaging in acts of violence. In light of these successive reports of attacks and violence within educational institutions, the message from Amartya Sen has brought the issues of campus security and the prevention of political violence back into the spotlight.
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