ETV Bharat / state

Campus Violence: Amartya Sen Expresses Concern Over Recent Violence In WB Educational Institutions

Bolpur: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has expressed concern over attacks on educational institutions and incidents of political violence of late in West Bengal. Highlighting his long-standing association with Jadavpur University, Professor Sen emphasised that maintaining a violence-free environment in academic spaces — and protecting ordinary people from political violence — has become a matter of urgent necessity.

He also condemned the "communal mindset" that often drives such untoward incidents. The Jadavpur University Alumni Association held a press conference on Thursday to express solidarity with students protesting against recent unrest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI).

It was in this context that Amartya Sen, a former professor of the university, shared his views. In an email, he stated that he was shocked to learn of the attacks on Jadavpur University. He remarked that the need to shield ordinary citizens from political violence has never been more pressing, and it is essential to stand by the students studying in various educational institutions, just as it is to support the nation's citizens.

Amartya Sen began teaching career at Jadavpur University nearly 70 years ago, and his message reflects his deep, enduring connection to the institution. However, he stressed that there is a dire necessity to ensure a violence-free environment on the campus. The Nobel laureate further asserted that whenever communal ideologies fuel violent acts within academic spaces, such actions must be unequivocally opposed.

The unrest began on the SRFTI campus on September 27. According to some students, a right-wing organisation was granted permission to hold an event in an auditorium on campus. When students protested, they were attacked by outsiders. A subsequent attack was reported on campus on October 4.

These events have led to an escalating conflict between the students and the university authorities. Some students have questioned the administration's role, raising concerns about whether the authorities are truly committed to ensuring their safety or standing by them. In this context, a demand for the vice-chancellor’s resignation was raised.