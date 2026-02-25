ETV Bharat / state

Campaigning For Upcoming Assembly Polls Goes High-Tech In Tamil Nadu With Rolls-Royce-Inspired Vans

While earlier campaigns largely relied on Tempo Travellers, the company is now upgrading the newly launched Force Urbania vans with advanced, tailor-made features suited for high-decibel political outreach, said Riyas, the proprietor. A visit to the vehicle remodelling unit revealed an impressive transformation; each van was being retrofitted with cutting-edge technology and luxury fittings.

The company has emerged as a pioneer in designing and manufacturing election campaign vehicles for leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. As a result, representatives from multiple political parties are approaching the firm for state-of-the-art campaign vans.

Equipped with computers, smart LED screens and interiors, the designs are inspired by the plush cabins of Rolls-Royce cars. As the major parties in the state are locked in alliance talks and seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Assembly elections, groundwork activities have begun across the state. Amid this buzz, a private firm operating out of Sivananda Colony in Coimbatore is witnessing a surge in demand for customised campaign vehicles tailored for political leaders.

Coimbatore: As the election heat rises in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of poll preparation is gathering momentum in Coimbatore city, where the making of ultra-modern campaign vehicles is on the rise.

Inside the revamped Force Urbania, leaders’ seats are fitted with swivel mechanisms, allowing them to address gatherings comfortably while seated and then move seamlessly into the vehicle.

For public addresses, the vans are equipped with centrally positioned stages featuring hydraulic or manual lift systems. If a lift is not preferred, a movable staircase can be installed. These features enable leaders to interact with supporters from an elevated platform. Considering the long distances covered during campaigns, the vehicles also include resting berths and sofa arrangements for holding mini-meetings with party functionaries.

Inside view of a renovated campaigning vehicle (ETV Bharat)

Special lighting systems allow leaders to clearly see party workers even while seated inside the vehicle. Advanced audio systems ensure that speeches delivered from within the van are heard clearly by the public. For security personnel accompanying the leaders, the vehicles are fitted with external handrails and access steps, enabling up to 15 security staff to travel without difficulty, Riyas added.

Packed with Advanced Features

According to Riyas, technologies used in previous elections have now been further modernised. The vehicles are fitted with computers and printers, round-the-clock internet connectivity, two smart LED televisions, a large exterior LED display screen, and cameras to record campaign events.

Luxury additions include recliner seats operated through touch sensors, premium ambient ceiling lighting similar to that seen in Rolls-Royce cars, and upgraded “green” restroom facilities.

Campaigning vehicles being renovated at Coimbatore workshop (ETV Bharat)

Workers involved in caravan fabrication estimate that the cost of building such high-end campaign vehicles ranges from Rs seven lakh to Rs one crore, depending on specifications. “Orders are pouring in from various political parties, especially from Chennai. In January alone, we delivered seven vehicles, and several more are currently under production,” Riyas said.

With the election date drawing closer, the company expects a further spike in demand. Notably, all materials and components used in the fabrication process are custom-built in-house by a team of specialists with a factor that sets the firm apart in the competitive campaign logistics space.