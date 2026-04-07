ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends In Puducherry As Silence Period Begins Ahead Of April 9 Polls

Puducherry: Supporters during an election campaign by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for INDIA alliance candidates ahead of the Assembly elections, in Puducherry, Monday, April 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Puducherry: Campaigning for the April 9 elections to the Assembly of the Puducherry Union territory ended on Tuesday evening. The CEO of Puducherry, P Jawahar, had earlier outlined strict restrictions to be enforced during the 48-hour "silence period."

Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. A total of 294 candidates are in the fray. The upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and INDIA bloc.

As per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, organising or attending public meetings during this period is prohibited.

Processions, rallies, musical events, theatrical performances, or any other form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters have also been banned during the period.

Displaying election-related content through television, cinema, or similar devices will not be permitted during the silence period. The restriction will also apply to radio broadcasts.

Further, political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day will require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.