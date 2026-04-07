Assembly Elections 2026: Campaigning Ends In Puducherry As Silence Period Begins Ahead Of April 9 Polls
Processions, rallies, musical events, theatrical performances, or any other form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters have also been banned during the silence period
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Puducherry: Campaigning for the April 9 elections to the Assembly of the Puducherry Union territory ended on Tuesday evening. The CEO of Puducherry, P Jawahar, had earlier outlined strict restrictions to be enforced during the 48-hour "silence period."
Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. A total of 294 candidates are in the fray. The upcoming poll is a prestige fight for the NDA and INDIA bloc.
As per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, organising or attending public meetings during this period is prohibited.
Processions, rallies, musical events, theatrical performances, or any other form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters have also been banned during the period.
Displaying election-related content through television, cinema, or similar devices will not be permitted during the silence period. The restriction will also apply to radio broadcasts.
Further, political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day will require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).
The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.
In the ruling NDA, the AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally BJP in 10, and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each.
The opposition, the INDIA bloc, after a protracted seat-sharing negotiation, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.
According to official data from the Chief Election Officer of the UT, the final electoral roll published for the polls includes 9,48,977 electors. The voter demographics show a significant female presence with 5,03,076 women voters compared to 4,45,761 men, alongside 140 third-gender voters.
The fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) fielded candidates in 28 of the 30 constituencies and is backing the Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam in the remaining two constituencies (Thattanchavady and Orleanpet).
In the politically significant Raj Bhavan Assembly Constituency, home to key institutions in the UT, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. Key candidates include BJP State President V. P. Ramalingam, Vignesh Kannan of the DMK, and R. Kumaran of the Congress. Former IPS Officer V. J. Chandran is contesting on behalf of TVK. Other candidates include S. Karpagavalli of Naam Tamilar Katchi and P. Kodeswaran of Tamilaga Makkal Thannurimai Katchi, along with an independent candidate.
The results will be announced on May 4.
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