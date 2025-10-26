Declining Camel Population Hits Iconic Pushkar Mela
Camel herders and traders have started arriving at Pushkar Mela with their animals, painted and decorated with colourful cloths and ornaments.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Ajmer: The iconic Pushkar Mela, scheduled from October 30 to November 5, started informally on October 22 with camels, adorned in vibrant decorations, reaching the venue with their herders and traders, who are busy making the final arrangements.
The 'ship of the desert' has long been the pride of this fair but its population is facing a critical decline and its impact is seen here as well. Compared to earlier times when thousands of camels would attend the fair, their count has dipped drastically this time. Camel herders, who have been participating at the fair for years, apprehended that after the next five years, only 50 camels will be seen at the fair and 10 years later, camels will be seen only in photographs.
The camel herders are happy with the arrangements made by the administration for water, electricity and fodder, but alleged that special preference, somewhat a VIP treatment, is given to the wealthy horse herders. The horse herders have been allocated space on the roadside of the fair grounds, while camel herders have been placed on the hillside, where they face significant difficulties in parking their animals, they alleged.
Presently, the camel herders are staying at the fair grounds, either in their carts or tents laid down under the sky. Camel traders have also begun arriving at the fair ground. Tourists and photographers are seen clicking snaps of camels in their decorated attires.
Camel Herding, A Livelihood
When ETV Bharat team spoke to the camel herders they said that they are the last generation to camel herding. They said that their next generation is not interested in camel herding which means that the camel count at the fair would plummet significantly in the future.
The Rebari and Devasi communities have been rearing camels for livelihood for generations. A huge number of camel herders at Pushkar Fair belong to the Rebari and Devasi communities.
Shravan Ram, a resident of Borda and president of Devasi community, said camel trading has lost its sheen as there has been a sharp decline in the number of buyers. Also, the utility of camels has diminished with a subsequent dip in their engagement in agriculture and transportation. There is only a demand for camel milk, Shravan said adding that people engaged in camel rearing are very poor.
Why Camel Herders Are Unhappy?
Shravan further said this year, the Rajasthan government has lifted the 11-year-ban on interstate transport and export of camels under regulated conditions. This is unlikely to benefit camel herders because it may help in illegal slaughter or cross-border trafficking, he said.
Devasi further rued that the government raised the incentive for raising a camel calf from Rs 10,000 to 20,000 but this has not helped much because funds are not received on time and its only one in a 100 that gives birth. The government provides no facilities for camel husbandry, he alleged.
This year, Devasi has brought 30 to 35 camels, including Sanchore, Marwari, and Bikaneri breeds, to the fair.
"Our next generation is uninterested to rear camels as this is a loss-making venture. If camel population continue to decrease in this manner then in the near future we will see only photographs of camels and read stories of how these animals used to come to the Pushkar fair," he said.
The Devasi community president also accused the fair organisers of maintaining double standard with camel and horse herders. "Horse breeders are mostly wealthy while camel breeders are poor. The facilities extended to both are distinct. Camel breeders don't even get a carpet to spread, while horse breeders erect elaborate tents worth lakhs of rupees. Unlike horse rearers, camel herders don't get good price during trading. Last year, high-breed camels were sold for Rs 60,000 to 70,000 and there were only 2,000 to 4,000 such camels at the fair. The remaining camels were sold for only Rs 10,000 to 20,000," he said.
Shravan said most camel herders are from Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner. Earlier, camel herders from Jalore, wearing red turbans, used to come to the fair with 100 camels each, but not a single person is seen at the fair this year, he added.
Another camel herder Palak Bhanwar Singh explained that it takes four years for a female camel to become ready for sale and it is sold for only Rs 10,000 to 20,000.
Mangana Ram, a camel trader said the fair is no longer profitable for them as they can hardly make any savings during trading.
Read More