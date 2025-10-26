ETV Bharat / state

Declining Camel Population Hits Iconic Pushkar Mela

Ajmer: The iconic Pushkar Mela, scheduled from October 30 to November 5, started informally on October 22 with camels, adorned in vibrant decorations, reaching the venue with their herders and traders, who are busy making the final arrangements.

The 'ship of the desert' has long been the pride of this fair but its population is facing a critical decline and its impact is seen here as well. Compared to earlier times when thousands of camels would attend the fair, their count has dipped drastically this time. Camel herders, who have been participating at the fair for years, apprehended that after the next five years, only 50 camels will be seen at the fair and 10 years later, camels will be seen only in photographs.

The camel herders are happy with the arrangements made by the administration for water, electricity and fodder, but alleged that special preference, somewhat a VIP treatment, is given to the wealthy horse herders. The horse herders have been allocated space on the roadside of the fair grounds, while camel herders have been placed on the hillside, where they face significant difficulties in parking their animals, they alleged.

Camel herders preparing the animals for the fair (ETV Bharat)

Presently, the camel herders are staying at the fair grounds, either in their carts or tents laid down under the sky. Camel traders have also begun arriving at the fair ground. Tourists and photographers are seen clicking snaps of camels in their decorated attires.

Camel Herding, A Livelihood

When ETV Bharat team spoke to the camel herders they said that they are the last generation to camel herding. They said that their next generation is not interested in camel herding which means that the camel count at the fair would plummet significantly in the future.

The Rebari and Devasi communities have been rearing camels for livelihood for generations. A huge number of camel herders at Pushkar Fair belong to the Rebari and Devasi communities.

Shravan Ram, a resident of Borda and president of Devasi community, said camel trading has lost its sheen as there has been a sharp decline in the number of buyers. Also, the utility of camels has diminished with a subsequent dip in their engagement in agriculture and transportation. There is only a demand for camel milk, Shravan said adding that people engaged in camel rearing are very poor.