ETV Bharat / state

‘Came Walking On Four Legs’ Amid Cry For Development In Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: Ghulam Mohammad Hajam said he has never missed voting since he became eligible to exercise his franchise, even during the peak of the last three decades of political turmoil in Kashmir.

Now, despite old age and disability, the 80-year-old walked with the help of crutches and was aided by a man to see that he did not miss a chance to vote in his lifetime.

Hailing from Budgam town, Hajam was among the batch of electorate at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Budgam to cast their vote amid freezing temperatures in the Valley.

“I have never been afraid to vote. Even now, when I am immobile, I walked on four legs to vote despite the cold. I have voted for one party all my life, and I continue to vote for it,” he said, wrapped in a traditional pheran and a muffler to protect from the biting cold.

In the same breath, he cried about the lack of potable drinking water and basic amenities, including proper roads and healthcare, saying they are unable to draw the benefit of their vote.

The constituency with over 1.20 lakh electorate has 17 candidates in fray, with the main contest between Aga Syed Mehmood of National Conference and Aga Muntazir Mehdi of Peoples Democratic Party are contesting on the development plank.