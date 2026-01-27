ETV Bharat / state

Cambodian Woman Stopped At Lucknow Airport After Satellite Phone Found In Baggage

Lucknow: A female passenger from Cambodia was restricted from boarding a flight after she was found in possession of a satellite phone in Lucknow Airport, police said on Tuesday.

According to Krishna Nagar ACP Rajneesh Verma, a satellite phone, which is prohibited during air travel, was recovered from a Cambodian woman passenger identified as Rotha Kruth, who was about to travel from Lucknow to Delhi on an Air India Express flight on Monday night. After finding the Motorola satellite phone in the passenger's possession, CISF personnel prevented her from boarding the flight.

The CISF personnel deployed at the airport's security detained the woman, questioned her about the satellite phone, and then handed her over to the Sarojini Nagar police. The woman passenger had come from Cambodia with her husband to visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh.