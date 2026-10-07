ETV Bharat / state

Camac Street Billboard Row: Police Visit Abhishek Banerjee's Residence To Serve Notice

Kolkata: Controversy was created over the removal of a billboard belonging to Abhishek Banerjee's office on Camac Street, leading to the filing of multiple FIRs. In connection with the investigation into this matter, police officers from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station reached Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Wednesday evening, accompanied by personnel from Kalighat Police Station.

The police team visited primarily to serve a notice to Abhishek Banerjee as part of the investigation. Police sources further revealed that the removal of the billboard and the prevailing situation had caused a significant stir a few months ago. Three separate FIRs were lodged over the incident, including one filed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Police officials carried a notice related to the case and intended to meet Abhishek personally to hand it over. However, Abhishek was not present at the time. Consequently, the officers could not meet him directly. After gathering necessary information from the staff, the police team left without serving the notice.

Police sources stated that the visit was an attempt to contact Abhishek Banerjee for the purpose of the investigation. The police are examining the details of the billboard incident, identifying those involved, and reviewing the current status of the registered cases. The Camac Street billboard incident from a few months ago has once again become a topic of discussion.