ETV Bharat / state

Camac Street Billboard Case: Abhishek Banerjee Skips Questioning, Seeks 48-Hour Notice

File photo of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee skipped his appearance before the Kolkata Police on Monday regarding a scuffle surrounding the removal of a billboard from the party's Camac Street office in August.

Banerjee has sent an email to the Shakespeare Sarani police station, requesting that he be given at least 48 hours advance notice before being called for questioning. Citing pre-scheduled engagements as an MP, he requested a fresh notice allowing sufficient time. He also assured his cooperation with the investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, personnel from the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Banerjee's Kalighat residence to serve the notice, directing him to appear for questioning on Monday. Sources said Banerjee had stated in his mail that he received the notice on October 11 and was asked to appear the very next day. He explained that he couldn't manage his pre-scheduled commitments and appear within such a short timeframe. The investigation is linked to a scuffle that broke out between TMC workers, police personnel and KMC staff when the civic officials attempted to remove an illegal billboard from a building in Camac Street party office on August 27.