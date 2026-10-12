Camac Street Billboard Case: Abhishek Banerjee Skips Questioning, Seeks 48-Hour Notice
Shakespeare Sarani Police visited Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Sunday and served him a notice, directing him to appear for questioning on Monday.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee skipped his appearance before the Kolkata Police on Monday regarding a scuffle surrounding the removal of a billboard from the party's Camac Street office in August.
Banerjee has sent an email to the Shakespeare Sarani police station, requesting that he be given at least 48 hours advance notice before being called for questioning. Citing pre-scheduled engagements as an MP, he requested a fresh notice allowing sufficient time. He also assured his cooperation with the investigation.
Earlier on Sunday, personnel from the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Banerjee's Kalighat residence to serve the notice, directing him to appear for questioning on Monday.
Sources said Banerjee had stated in his mail that he received the notice on October 11 and was asked to appear the very next day. He explained that he couldn't manage his pre-scheduled commitments and appear within such a short timeframe.
The investigation is linked to a scuffle that broke out between TMC workers, police personnel and KMC staff when the civic officials attempted to remove an illegal billboard from a building in Camac Street party office on August 27.
The police maintained that the billboard had been installed illegally and was hanging precariously. They stated that the initiative to remove it was taken because it posed a safety risk to local residents. The situation escalated on the day the billboard was being removed and a banner bearing the Trinamool Congress's name was put up at the same location.
On October 7, Kolkata Police had visited his home to serve a notice but could not find him as he was in Delhi at that time. The police returned as there was nobody at home to receive the notice. The TMC MP returned to Kolkata from Delhi on Saturday. Subsequently, on Sunday, officials from the Shakespeare Sarani police station visited his Kalighat residence and served him the notice.
Banerjee has already appeared for questioning regarding the Camac Street incident once.
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