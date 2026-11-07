ETV Bharat / state

Calm After The Storm: Twin Cyclones Replenish Groundwater Levels In Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Beyond the damage to life and property, the recent twin cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu' have replenished the groundwater levels in Coastal Andhra Pradesh that had been severely depleted due to the El Niño impact.

Estimates indicate an average increase in groundwater levels by 1.14 meters in the region. Due to El Niño conditions, the state had not even recorded normal rainfall this year, leading to a severe depletion of groundwater. As already reported by ETV Bharat , this year's monsoon saw 12.6 per cent below-normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD data revealed that South India particularly bore the brunt, with Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala being the most affected.

In this context, while the cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused damage, they also brought some benefits in terms of rainfall and the replenishment of groundwater.

It is understood that the heavy rains triggered by these two cyclones caused groundwater levels to rise by more than 2 meters in some districts. This positive impact is more pronounced in Coastal Andhra compared to the Rayalaseema region.

Before the cyclones, only one out of the 28 districts in the state had recorded normal rainfall. One district experienced a severe deficit in rainfall, while 26 districts recorded a rainfall deficit. Conditions changed following the cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu'.