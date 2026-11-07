Calm After The Storm: Twin Cyclones Replenish Groundwater Levels In Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Data revealed that the state's average rainfall deficit, which was previously 39.4%, has now decreased to 23.9%.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Amaravati: Beyond the damage to life and property, the recent twin cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu' have replenished the groundwater levels in Coastal Andhra Pradesh that had been severely depleted due to the El Niño impact.
Estimates indicate an average increase in groundwater levels by 1.14 meters in the region. Due to El Niño conditions, the state had not even recorded normal rainfall this year, leading to a severe depletion of groundwater. As already reported by ETV Bharat, this year's monsoon saw 12.6 per cent below-normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD data revealed that South India particularly bore the brunt, with Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala being the most affected.
In this context, while the cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused damage, they also brought some benefits in terms of rainfall and the replenishment of groundwater.
It is understood that the heavy rains triggered by these two cyclones caused groundwater levels to rise by more than 2 meters in some districts. This positive impact is more pronounced in Coastal Andhra compared to the Rayalaseema region.
Before the cyclones, only one out of the 28 districts in the state had recorded normal rainfall. One district experienced a severe deficit in rainfall, while 26 districts recorded a rainfall deficit. Conditions changed following the cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu'.
Currently, an analysis of data on the average rainfall by districts shows that 16 districts have reached normal levels. The remaining 12 districts still face a rainfall deficit. The state's average rainfall deficit, which was previously 39.4%, has now decreased to 23.9% as per the data.
Following recent rains, groundwater levels in four districts of the Coastal Andhra region have risen by nearly two meters. An increase of 2.27 meters was recorded in Eluru district, 2.05 meters in Anakapalli, 2.03 meters in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and 1.93 meters in Srikakulam district.
In the Coastal region, Markapuram district is the only one that did not see a positive impact; instead, a decline of 0.46 meters in groundwater levels has been observed there.
In the Rayalaseema region, groundwater levels increased by 0.49 meters in Annamayya district, 0.38 meters in Chittoor district, and 0.41 meters in Tirupati district.
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