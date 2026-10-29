ETV Bharat / state

Calls To Restore 'Autonomy' Of Kashmir's Premier Medical Institution SKIMS Grow Amid Staff Crunch

Srinagar: Calls have grown to restore the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, in Kashmir, which has been battling a staff shortage that has hit patient care.

In 2023, SKIMS lost autonomy as the medical institution that used to report to the chief secretary and the chief minister was asked to submit all necessary matters through the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.

The shift has significantly impacted its functioning, affecting the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff, the procurement of machinery, and overall patient care.

Dr Parvaiz Koul, former Director of SKIMS, Soura, said that the institute was established along the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi, and PGI, Chandigarh, and following the loss of its administrative autonomy, "it has struggled to maintain its distinct identity."

"It was considered one of the nation’s premier medical assets. However, following the loss of its administrative autonomy, it has struggled to maintain its distinct identity."

Koul noted that the revocation of SKIMS' autonomy has not "only negatively impacted the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff" but has also adversely affected the overall operations.

Previously, as an autonomous body, SKIMS could independently recruit doctors and other medical or paramedical staff.

However, now the vacant positions are required to be referred to external recruitment agencies.

Koul said that SKIMS Soura used to operate under its own constitution. "The institution had its own secretary—who, in a legal and constitutional capacity, served as the Director—overseeing the administration of SKIMS Hospital and the operations of the SKIMS Medical College."

Under the new framework, the powers of the director have been curtailed. "The SKIMS Director is now functioning effectively as a 'Secretary' within the government structure. It is unclear what the working relations are between this official and the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department and to whom and in what manner they are expected to report."

Koul said that SKIMS Soura is currently operating with only one-third of its required staff. "It should have a workforce of 5,000. However, unfortunately, this major medical institution is currently functioning with only about 2,000 personnel. One can easily infer the impact this must be having on patient care and treatment."

Dr Koul said that during his tenure as director, the recruitment of faculty was carried out through a dedicated committee. "Since then, no further recruitment has taken place. The current director lacks the necessary authority to initiate the hiring process, which has lead to delays and is adversely affecting the overall functioning of the institute."