Calls To Restore 'Autonomy' Of Kashmir's Premier Medical Institution SKIMS Grow Amid Staff Crunch
The institute is managed by the Health and Medical Education Department and the shift has significantly impacted its functioning, reports Parvez-ud Din.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Calls have grown to restore the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, in Kashmir, which has been battling a staff shortage that has hit patient care.
In 2023, SKIMS lost autonomy as the medical institution that used to report to the chief secretary and the chief minister was asked to submit all necessary matters through the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.
The shift has significantly impacted its functioning, affecting the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff, the procurement of machinery, and overall patient care.
Dr Parvaiz Koul, former Director of SKIMS, Soura, said that the institute was established along the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi, and PGI, Chandigarh, and following the loss of its administrative autonomy, "it has struggled to maintain its distinct identity."
"It was considered one of the nation’s premier medical assets. However, following the loss of its administrative autonomy, it has struggled to maintain its distinct identity."
Koul noted that the revocation of SKIMS' autonomy has not "only negatively impacted the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff" but has also adversely affected the overall operations.
Previously, as an autonomous body, SKIMS could independently recruit doctors and other medical or paramedical staff.
However, now the vacant positions are required to be referred to external recruitment agencies.
Koul said that SKIMS Soura used to operate under its own constitution. "The institution had its own secretary—who, in a legal and constitutional capacity, served as the Director—overseeing the administration of SKIMS Hospital and the operations of the SKIMS Medical College."
Under the new framework, the powers of the director have been curtailed. "The SKIMS Director is now functioning effectively as a 'Secretary' within the government structure. It is unclear what the working relations are between this official and the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department and to whom and in what manner they are expected to report."
Koul said that SKIMS Soura is currently operating with only one-third of its required staff. "It should have a workforce of 5,000. However, unfortunately, this major medical institution is currently functioning with only about 2,000 personnel. One can easily infer the impact this must be having on patient care and treatment."
Dr Koul said that during his tenure as director, the recruitment of faculty was carried out through a dedicated committee. "Since then, no further recruitment has taken place. The current director lacks the necessary authority to initiate the hiring process, which has lead to delays and is adversely affecting the overall functioning of the institute."
Koul further stated that restoring the administrative autonomy of SKIMS, Soura, is crucial, "not only for the reputation of this major national-level institution but also for the improvement of patient care and the SKIMS Medical College."
He said that he has conveyed to the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir the urgent need to take steps toward restoring the administrative autonomy of the institution, "so that its distinct identity and standing in the field of medicine can be reclaimed."
It is worth noting that on the 42nd Foundation Day of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also stated that restoring the autonomy of SKIMS, Soura, is among his government's top priorities.
He further noted that the government is actively considering addressing the shortages of medical and paramedical staff at the hospital, as well as providing other modern medical facilities.
Former Director Dr Abdul Ghani Ahangar said that this medical institution, recognised as a "deemed university" under its own governing legislation, cannot maintain its standards unless its administrative, academic, and financial autonomy is restored.
"Restoring this autonomy is essential to safeguarding the future of the institution. SKIMS Soura has the potential to fulfill the original objectives for which it was established decades ago. However, failing to restore its autonomy could fundamentally destabilise the major institution."
"No director or secretary can effectively work toward the institution's improvement without the necessary authority. A director operating without financial, administrative, and academic powers would be no different from the medical superintendent of a district hospital.
Regarding the recent procurement of machinery for various departments at SKIMS, costing crores of rupees, he noted that purchasing equipment alone cannot bring about improvement and there is an urgent need to focus on recruiting the workforce required to operate it.
"Advanced technology is meaningless and futile without the technical staff to run it. The benefits of this sophisticated machinery can only reach patients if there are qualified personnel to operate it. Currently, due to a shortage of technical staff, patients are often compelled to seek services at private laboratories or diagnostic centers."
Ahangar said that patients from not only Jammu and Kashmir but also Ladakh come to SKIMS Soura for medical treatment. "As a major medical institution, it experiences a significant influx of patients, and given its status as a prominent healthcare facility in the Union Territory, patients have high expectations."
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