Call To Threaten BJP MP Ravi Kishan With Death Made From Punjab's Jalandhar: Cops
Describing himself as a well-wisher of Khesari Lal Yadav and the Yadav community, the accused from Ara said Kishan had spoken ill of the community.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Investigation into the death threat received by BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan over his campaign speeches in Bihar revealed that the call was made from Punjab's Jalandhar by a man who is a resident of Ara, police said.
A joint team of police, comprising personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has traced the accused's, identified as Ajay Yadav, mobile tower location to Jalandhar and is conducting further searches to nab him soon.
The accused described himself as a well-wisher of Khesari Lal Yadav and the Yadav community. He said Kishan had spoken ill of the community and used abusive language, of which he has the video. He would shoot Kishan as soon as he came to Bihar for election campaigning. He also supported Khesari Yadav's statement on the Ram Temple.
Gorakhpur (city) SP Abhinav Tyagi said security has been beefed up for Kishan and his residence following the threat. "Police from Gorakhpur and Bhojpur, Bihar, are in close contact with him. When the accused, Ajay Yadav, called and threatened Kishan's personal secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, he identified himself as a resident of Javaniya village in Bihar's Ara," Tyagi added.
Kishan told the media on Saturday that the accused would be arrested soon, and he is not intimidated by such threats. "Those who are losing in Bihar are the ones issuing these threats. I am not going to be intimidated by it. I will campaign in Bihar, and nothing will happen to me. Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi (One who has Lord Shiva as his protector can never be abandoned)," he added.
He further said the entire country is under the leadership of (PM Narendra) Modiji and those issuing such threats will be caught. "Uttar Pradesh also has a government led by Yogi Adityanath. Such people will not be spared. Only those who established Jungle Raj in Bihar for two decades could hatch such a conspiracy," he added
Authorities said the complaint filed at Ramgarh Taal Police Station mentioned that the caller used derogatory language targeting Kishan's family and religious beliefs during his Bihar campaign. In an October 31 post on the social media platform X, Kishan had detailed the threats he received.
मुझे हाल ही में फ़ोन पर अपशब्द कहे गए, मेरी माता जी को लेकर भी अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया। यहां तक कि मुझे जान से मारने की धमकियां दी गईं और प्रभु श्रीराम के प्रति अपमानजनक शब्द कहे गए। यह न केवल मेरे व्यक्तिगत सम्मान पर, बल्कि हमारी आस्था और भारतीय संस्कृति के मूल तत्वों पर…— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 31, 2025
"I recently received abusive calls in which not only I, but my mother was insulted. I was threatened with death, and derogatory remarks were made against Lord Shri Ram. This is not just an attack on my personal dignity but also on our faith and Indian culture. Such acts are attempts to incite hatred and unrest, and they will be countered with democratic and ideological strength," he wrote.
Affirming his commitment to public service, Kishan added, "For me, walking the path of nationalism and righteousness is not a political strategy — it is a lifelong vow. I will continue this journey, no matter how difficult it becomes. This struggle is about defending self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will stand firm till the end."
