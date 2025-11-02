ETV Bharat / state

Call To Threaten BJP MP Ravi Kishan With Death Made From Punjab's Jalandhar: Cops

Gorakhpur: Investigation into the death threat received by BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan over his campaign speeches in Bihar revealed that the call was made from Punjab's Jalandhar by a man who is a resident of Ara, police said.

A joint team of police, comprising personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has traced the accused's, identified as Ajay Yadav, mobile tower location to Jalandhar and is conducting further searches to nab him soon.

The accused described himself as a well-wisher of Khesari Lal Yadav and the Yadav community. He said Kishan had spoken ill of the community and used abusive language, of which he has the video. He would shoot Kishan as soon as he came to Bihar for election campaigning. He also supported Khesari Yadav's statement on the Ram Temple.

Gorakhpur (city) SP Abhinav Tyagi said security has been beefed up for Kishan and his residence following the threat. "Police from Gorakhpur and Bhojpur, Bihar, are in close contact with him. When the accused, Ajay Yadav, called and threatened Kishan's personal secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, he identified himself as a resident of Javaniya village in Bihar's Ara," Tyagi added.

Kishan told the media on Saturday that the accused would be arrested soon, and he is not intimidated by such threats. "Those who are losing in Bihar are the ones issuing these threats. I am not going to be intimidated by it. I will campaign in Bihar, and nothing will happen to me. Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi (One who has Lord Shiva as his protector can never be abandoned)," he added.