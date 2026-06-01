ETV Bharat / state

Call To Revive Tributaries Of Kshipra River In Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Vivek Chaurasia, a writer and an expert on rivers, explained, "There are three types of rivers. The first originate from glaciers like the Ganga and Yamuna which have water throughout the year. Especially during the summer, as the glaciers melt, they receive a constant inflow of water."

Pritam Singh Mewara, a social activist working for river conservation, said, "Kshipra has 22 tributaries and we've worked on many of them. Each tributary benefits 250 to 300 farmers. It quenches the thirst of thousands of villagers. If farmers come forward and everyone works together, all the 22 tributaries can be revived. The government should also pay attention to this."

"We face difficulties these days. Since this tributary has increased the groundwater level in our area and the tube wells here allow us to grow maize and vegetables during the summer season," Patel said.

Dashrath Patel, a farmer from Mohanpur village told ETV Bharat, "Chandrabhaga, a tributary of the Kshipra River was deepened with public support about four years ago to benefit around 350 farmers. We receive water from this river until the end of February. However, with the arrival of summer, it dries up completely."

In the Malwa region, 22 tributaries of the Kshipra River including Chandrabhaga, Swat, Gandaki, Kaliadaha, Lakheri and Pipaliya were once considered the backbone of the region's water system. Over time, most of these have either disappeared or become seasonal drains due to encroachment, water source degradation and erratic rainfall. Even those that remain have almost dried up due to the intense heat. This situation has increased the concerns of farmers along with the risk of drinking water shortages and environmental imbalances in rural and some urban areas.

Ujjain: The Kshipra riverine system in Madhya Pradesh is facing a major crisis marked by the drying up of its tributaries that fail to maintain a perennial flow. The Madhya Pradesh government had to come up with a plan to link the river to Narmada as the former's tributaries disappeared. However, the crisis continues to linger on smaller rivers that have been its tributaries.

"The second are those which emerge from the mountains as waterfalls and their sources are so strong that their flow remains constant naturally. Narmada River can be considered in this category. But the Kshipra is a seasonal river. It may have once had a continuous water flow from its source but its water level dwindles during the summer. Rainwater remains for a short time and its tributaries, many of which are described in the Puranas or history, are now seasonal rivers. Because of this, the Kshipra began to dry up. The Narmada has helped it flow uninterrupted," he said.

People stand in queue to fetch water (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Chaurasia added, "The encroachments, pollution and degradation of the Kshipra River from its source to its catchment area have resulted in the river reaching a terrible state of disrepair during the summer. I remember that until about 10 to 15 years ago, the Kshipra River's water was used for drinking water supply. But this is not the case now. Perhaps because of the availability of water at Gambhir Dam or because the Kshipra's water is so polluted that it's not appropriate to treat and supply it to the public."

He said that collective action is required from the farmers, society as a whole and the government. "Madhya Pradesh has spent more than Rs 10,000 crores to maintain the continuity of water flow in the Kshipra. However, the Kshipra remains under threat even today. Therefore, there is a need to conserve the tributary rivers that flow into the Kshipra."

Pushpendra Sharma, who also works on river conservation, said, "The rivers are our mothers that nourish and nurture us. When we look back 50 or 100 years, our ancestors, who were farmers, would bring mud from nearby tributaries for their fields. This would help in deepening the rivers and increase crop yields. But this is no longer the case. Kshipra means fast flowing. If we want to make the Kshipra River flow fast again, we will have to take care of its tributaries."

Sharma added, "If we are to allow the saints to bathe in the waters of the Kshipra River during the forthcoming Simhastha Mahakumbh in 2028, I would request Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to pay attention to these nearly extinct tributaries. I believe that a great deal of good work can be done in a year or two. We can bring water to these tributaries by next year."

Experts say that during the rainy season, these tributaries increase the flow of water in the Kshipra River. Thousands of farmers living along its banks irrigate their fields using these sources. The river system also recharges the groundwater level allowing wells, stepwells and hand pumps to provide water for a long time. Many villages meet their drinking water needs during the summer from these rivers and the water sources recharged by them.

However, this year’s intense heat has led to drying up of the tributaries and a decrease in the groundwater levels.

Experts say that tributaries also play a crucial role in flood control by distributing excess rainwater in different directions during the monsoon. When these rivers are in their natural state, rainwater is spread out into separate channels rather than flowing rapidly. However, blockage of river channels and destruction of catchment areas increases the likelihood of flash floods and water impact events.