Calicut University Exam Repeats Last Year’s Question Paper

The officials said three sets of exam papers were sent. One was the same as last year’s, which was not detected during the cross-checking process.

Calicut University (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

Updated : November 27, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

Kozhikode: A question paper for the Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course (MDC) examination held recently at Calicut University here was found to be a repeat of the one used in a previous year’s exam, officials said on Thursday. University authorities said the matter has come to their notice and will be placed before the Board of Studies for further decisions on the conduct of a fresh examination.

According to the officials in the office of the Controller of Examinations, 'Art of Stress Management' exam for the first-semester of MDC Psychology was held on November 25. The question paper for this exam was a repeat, they added. Except for the year, the paper's content was identical. The issue surfaced after students and teachers pointed out the repetition, the officials said.

According to them, no formal complaint has been received so far. Officials said three sets of question papers are usually submitted by teachers, and one among them was a duplicate of last year’s exam. It was not detected during the cross-checking process, they added.

About The University of Calicut

University of Calicut (UoC), the largest University in Kerala in terms of the expanse, affiliated colleges and the number of degrees awarded was established in the year 1968.

According to the varsity's website, it is the second University to be started in Kerala. The University caters to the educational requirements and aspirations of the youth in Malabar region, comprising of some of the educationally backward districts of the state.‘Nirmaya Karmana Sree’ being the motto, which denotes "prosperity will be generated through pure actions", UoC has been able to surmount all challenges and has emerged as the largest residential cum affiliating University in Kerala, with 34 post-graduate Departments and 406 affiliated colleges.

