ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Vacates Interim Protection To TMC's Jahangir Khan

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday vacated an interim protection granted to TMC leader Jahangir Khan. Seven FIRs have been registered against Khan at the Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district, according to the police.

Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that it would be unjust to give protection to Khan only on account of a change in the political scenario in the state and over the allegation of political vendetta levelled by him. Justice Sen refused Khan's prayer for extension of interim protection from coercive action by the police, which was granted by the court on May 18.