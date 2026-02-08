ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Upholds Rape Conviction On False Marriage Promise, Says Consequence Of Misdeed Must Be Faced

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed an appeal by a man convicted of rape on false promise of marriage, holding that it cannot be treated as consent and he must face the consequences of his misdeed.

The accused was convicted and sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code in 2014 by the Kandi sessions court in Murshidabad district on a complaint filed on January 1, 2006, that he cohabited with the woman on the false promise of marriage.

The court observed, "The intention of the accused right from the beginning was not bona fide, and the poor girl submitted to the lust of the accused, completely being misled by the accused who made the promise of marriage if she gave him a child." An FIR was registered with the Burwan police station after the accused, already married to another woman, refused to marry the complainant when she and her family had approached him for marriage, as she was pregnant with his child.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das), in a recent judgment, dismissed the man's appeal, holding that there is no merit in it. "This kind of consent taken by the accused with clear intention not to fulfil the promise and persuading the girl to believe that he is going to marry her and obtained her consent for the sexual intercourse under total misconception and hence cannot be treated as a consent," the court said.