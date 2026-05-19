ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC To Hear CBI, RG Kar Victim's Parents' Prayers For Further Probe On May 21

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will on May 21 hear the prayers of the CBI and the RG Kar rape-murder victim's parents' plea for further investigation into the crime.

The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have moved the high court seeking further investigation into the crime, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome incident.

One Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court for the crime.