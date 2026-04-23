ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Stays EC Police Observer's 'Blanket Direction' Of Action Against 'Troublemakers'

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Election Commission's police observer, engaged in the West Bengal assembly elections, who termed several citizens as "troublemakers" and directed action against them.

Acting on a PIL that claimed people's fundamental right to liberty would be affected by the order, a division bench held that the police observer had "erred in issuing a blanket direction by treating certain citizens as troublemakers".

The division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul stayed the effect and operation of the April 21 order till June 30.

The court, however, made it clear that this order will not come in the way of the civil/police authorities to proceed against any person who commits an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Representation of People's Act 1951 or any other penal law.

"Putting it differently, even if the persons, whose names find place in Annexure A of the letter dated April 21, 2026, commit an offence, this interim order will not come in the way of the authorities to proceed against them in accordance with law as per their own independent discretion," the court directed.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, also directed that for exercising the power of 'preventive detention/action', the authorities can proceed strictly in accordance with the relevant detention law.

Petitioner's counsel Kalyan Banerjee submitted to the court that the police observer's memo states, "It has been observed from various quarters that persons, whose names are mentioned in the enclosed list (Annexure A), are actively involved in intimidating voters and creating disturbances in the electoral process in the respective assembly constituencies/ police station areas, indicating against their names."