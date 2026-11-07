It Is Child Who Suffers: Calcutta HC Slams Ego Clashes Of Divorced Parents In Custody Battle Of Minor Daughter
The court was hearing the plea of a father seeking custody of his daughter during Kali Puja holidays.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
Kolkata: Expressing displeasure over the tug-of-war between legally separated parents for the custody of a child, the Calcutta High Court on Friday said that it is the child who suffers when parents engage in such ego battles.
Justice Arindam Mukherjee was hearing a plea by Dr Soumik Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of East Bardhaman, requesting custody of his minor daughter for the Kali Puja holidays, after a lower court rejected his petition. The court directed that the daughter shall stay with her father from next Monday (November 9) until Wednesday (November 11) evening.
Dr Ranjana Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of Beleghata, was married to Dr Soumik Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of East Bardhaman, a few years ago. The couple, who got legally separated following disputes between them, also have a daughter.
As the daughter is a minor, she remains in the legal custody of her mother in Beleghata and is currently a fifth-grade student at a school in Bidhannagar. The father wished to spend a few days with his daughter during the Diwali holidays, but the mother did not consent.
The father then approached a lower court, which rejected his application. He subsequently challenged that ruling by moving the Calcutta High Court.
The judge, while issuing the order, noted that the child is being adversely affected by the ongoing ego clash between her parents. The judge expressed surprise that, despite both parents being doctors, they fail to grasp the negative impact their conflict is having on the child’s mental well-being.
During the hearing on Friday, the mother’s counsel opposed the application, stating that Kali Puja is celebrated at their home in Beleghata; therefore, it would not be possible to hand the child over to the father on the day of Kali Puja.
They suggested that the father could instead spend time with her for three days during the winter holidays. In response, the father’s counsel clarified that the father was not seeking custody for seven days, but only for three. "The excuse of 'Puja' is not acceptable here."
At one point during the hearing, the judge remarked that the mother’s conduct reflects an unyielding, "I will break before I bend" (stubborn) attitude. ]
"Despite both parents being doctors, they fail to realize that their ego clash is taking a mental toll on their child! It is the child who suffers when parents engage in such ego battles. The fact that the child is a minor does not mean the father can be deprived of his right to spend time with her," the court said.
Initially, the judge directed that the minor daughter should spend time at her father's residence in Bardhaman from 9:00 AM on Monday, November 9, until 7:00 PM on November 12. However, the mother's counsel opposed this proposal, arguing in court that school reopens on November 13.
He requested that the child be returned to her mother's home in Beleghata by 12:00 PM on November 12, citing school homework requirements. Furthermore, he noted that three private tutors were scheduled to teach the child that day, and argued that she could not remain away from home until 7:00 PM.
Justice Mukherjee was visibly annoyed by this submission. He stated, "If necessary, the mother can ensure the homework is completed today or tomorrow." The judge further remarked, "Did you (the counsel) have private tutors when you were in the fifth grade? Do not use private tutors as an excuse. And if you continue to object, the court will order the child to be placed in the father's custody, effective immediately."
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