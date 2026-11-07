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It Is Child Who Suffers: Calcutta HC Slams Ego Clashes Of Divorced Parents In Custody Battle Of Minor Daughter

Calcutta High Court ( File/IANS )

Kolkata: Expressing displeasure over the tug-of-war between legally separated parents for the custody of a child, the Calcutta High Court on Friday said that it is the child who suffers when parents engage in such ego battles.

Justice Arindam Mukherjee was hearing a plea by Dr Soumik Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of East Bardhaman, requesting custody of his minor daughter for the Kali Puja holidays, after a lower court rejected his petition. The court directed that the daughter shall stay with her father from next Monday (November 9) until Wednesday (November 11) evening.

Dr Ranjana Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of Beleghata, was married to Dr Soumik Mukherjee (a pseudonym), a resident of East Bardhaman, a few years ago. The couple, who got legally separated following disputes between them, also have a daughter. As the daughter is a minor, she remains in the legal custody of her mother in Beleghata and is currently a fifth-grade student at a school in Bidhannagar. The father wished to spend a few days with his daughter during the Diwali holidays, but the mother did not consent. The father then approached a lower court, which rejected his application. He subsequently challenged that ruling by moving the Calcutta High Court. The judge, while issuing the order, noted that the child is being adversely affected by the ongoing ego clash between her parents. The judge expressed surprise that, despite both parents being doctors, they fail to grasp the negative impact their conflict is having on the child’s mental well-being. During the hearing on Friday, the mother’s counsel opposed the application, stating that Kali Puja is celebrated at their home in Beleghata; therefore, it would not be possible to hand the child over to the father on the day of Kali Puja.