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Cal HC Single Bench Recuses Itself From Hearing Four Applications Of 'Sand Mafioso' Tulu Mondal

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: A single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday recused itself from hearing four criminal revision applications by alleged illegal sand and stone trader Md Nazibuddin Mondal, better known as Tulu Mondal, since it had already dismissed a similar petition by him on September 22.

Police have seized 5 kg of gold bars and over Rs 28.53 crore in cash, amounting to a total of nearly Rs 50 crore, from the residence of Mondal's alleged associate at Mohammad Bazar in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Releasing the matters from his court, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed that those be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders. Justice Bhattacharyya noted that a coordinate bench of the High Court had on September 21 released the four criminal revisional applications due to pendency of other matters before his court concerning Mondal. After the coordinate bench released the four applications, those were assigned to Justice Bhattacharya.