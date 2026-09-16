ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Sets Aside Fire Dept Order To Vacate 2 Floors Of Building Housing Abhishek Banerjee's Office

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the West Bengal Fire Services Department's order to vacate two floors of a high-rise building housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street here. The court directed the department to reconsider the reply submitted by the Trinamool Congress on September 3, and inspect the premises again after issuing notice to the petitioner.

Justice Krishna Rao set aside the department's September 4 order to vacate the sixth and seventh floors of the building in the upmarket south Kolkata locality, which houses the office of the TMC MP. The court directed that if further shortcomings in fire safety measures on the two floors are found during the inspection, the authorities will inform the TMC to take corrective action.

Justice Rao directed that the department will be at liberty to take appropriate steps in accordance with law if the petitioner fails to implement fire safety measures even after issuance of such notice. The high court had on September 11 directed the Fire Services Department not to implement its order to vacate the two floors of the high-rise building until it passed a final order.

During the arguments challenging the department's order, the TMC's lawyer stated that they were served with a notice on September 4 to vacate the two floors on the ground that the fire safety certificate had expired.