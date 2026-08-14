ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Seeks Balance Between Census Duties And Students' Education

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday said it wants both the Census exercise and the education of students to continue smoothly, while hearing petitions by school teachers who claimed difficulties in performing Census duties within the prescribed timings. A section of teachers challenged a government notification appointing them as enumerators and supervisors for the Census exercise.

Justice Krishna Rao said the court wanted the Census work to continue without affecting the education of students, but the administration should ensure that those assigned the task are able to perform it despite their personal difficulties.

The petitioners contended that they have to travel long distances to their respective schools and, with only Sunday as a weekly holiday, find it difficult to perform Census duties within the prescribed timings.

"If a teacher is working 10 am to 4 pm everyday, coming from 40 or 60 km away, and gets a holiday only on Sunday, do they need to work on that day for some remuneration for the Census?” the court asked.

Justice Rao said if teachers were required to undertake Census work during weekends, he would also seek the Chief Justice’s approval to sit on Saturdays and Sundays, as several petitions, including those related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), were pending before the court.

The court’s observations came after the West Bengal government’s counsel submitted that the notification clearly stated that Census work should be carried out in a manner that does not affect academic activities in schools and should be undertaken after class hours or during weekends.