ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Security Row: Calcutta HC Questions Bengal Govt On Threat Assessment, Reserves Order

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee challenging the reduction of his security cover from Z+ to X category following the change of government in West Bengal.

During the hearing, Justice Krishna Rao questioned the state government over its failure to conduct a fresh security review despite Banerjee's representations alleging multiple attacks on him and his family after his security downgrade.

The court also raised questions about the state government's role in the withdrawing Z+ category security from the TMC MP.

Banerjee had been receiving Z+ security cover since 2013 based on threat perception but his security was downgraded to X category on May 11 after the new government was sworn in on May 9.

During hearing, Justice Rao questioned the circumstances surrounding the reduction in Banerjee's security cover, seeking clarification on whether the decision was taken after assessing the threats allegedly faced by the TMC leader.

The state responded by saying that since there was no threat perception or any concerning intelligence input regarding Banerjee, his security cover was downgraded to the 'X' category. A committee is scheduled to meet again towards the end of November to review this matter, it mentioned.

Justice Krishna Rao asked the state, "The question is whether there is any rule that you cannot hold the review committee before six months? Why was no review meeting held over the last six months to examine Banerjee's security? Despite him being attacked on multiple occasions, why was his security arrangements not reviewed?"

On the other hand, Banerjee’s lawyer, Shoaib Alam, said, "Just a few days ago, on his birthday, he was attacked in front of his home at 2 am. A group of 40–50 miscreants, armed with sticks, carried out the assault. His security cover was withdrawn following the election. Overall, Banerjee has been attacked six times."