Abhishek Banerjee Security Row: Calcutta HC Questions Bengal Govt On Threat Assessment, Reserves Order
The Calcutta High Court questions West Bengal government on its failure to conduct fresh security review for Abhishek Banerjee.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee challenging the reduction of his security cover from Z+ to X category following the change of government in West Bengal.
During the hearing, Justice Krishna Rao questioned the state government over its failure to conduct a fresh security review despite Banerjee's representations alleging multiple attacks on him and his family after his security downgrade.
The court also raised questions about the state government's role in the withdrawing Z+ category security from the TMC MP.
Banerjee had been receiving Z+ security cover since 2013 based on threat perception but his security was downgraded to X category on May 11 after the new government was sworn in on May 9.
During hearing, Justice Rao questioned the circumstances surrounding the reduction in Banerjee's security cover, seeking clarification on whether the decision was taken after assessing the threats allegedly faced by the TMC leader.
The state responded by saying that since there was no threat perception or any concerning intelligence input regarding Banerjee, his security cover was downgraded to the 'X' category. A committee is scheduled to meet again towards the end of November to review this matter, it mentioned.
Justice Krishna Rao asked the state, "The question is whether there is any rule that you cannot hold the review committee before six months? Why was no review meeting held over the last six months to examine Banerjee's security? Despite him being attacked on multiple occasions, why was his security arrangements not reviewed?"
On the other hand, Banerjee’s lawyer, Shoaib Alam, said, "Just a few days ago, on his birthday, he was attacked in front of his home at 2 am. A group of 40–50 miscreants, armed with sticks, carried out the assault. His security cover was withdrawn following the election. Overall, Banerjee has been attacked six times."
Alam argued that the security downgrade has left his client vulnerable. Referring to the 'Yellow Book' issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Alam said Banerjee was entitled to Y category security.
The hearing also witnessed a controversy over remarks allegedly made by Banerjee about judges.
The state government's counsel alleged that Banerjee had made contemptuous remarks regarding judges a few days ago. He claimed that Banerjee had accused some judges of being aligned with the BJP and had questioned why his petition had not been heard.
"The MP said that for months, he has been knocking on the doors of the High Court and the Supreme Court, seeking protection, yet his case is never heard. Adani’s case was listed before the High Court’s vacation bench and heard within a single day while Banerjee, is being made to run from one bench to another. Some judges have sold their spines to the BJP; that is why, even though his case was listed for a hearing on the final day before the Puja holidays, it was not heard. A criminal case should be initiated against the TMC MP for making such remarks," the state government's counsel said.
Justice Rao responded by asking Banerjee's lawyer to provide a list identifying which judges were allegedly BJP supporters and which were not. "Ask your client to provide a list specifying which judges are supporters of the BJP and which ones are not," he said
After hearing the submissions, the Calcutta High Court reserved its order on Banerjee's petition.
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