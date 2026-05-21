ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Seeking Exemption To Bengal’s Animal Slaughter Rules For Eid Al-Adha

A file photo of the Calcutta High Court. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging a recent West Bengal government notification on animal slaughter during next week's Eid al-Adha. The petitioners sought an exemption under Section 12 of the Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, for performing the religious rituals during the festival. Senior lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for one petitioner, submitted before the court that the Act was framed in 1950, when agriculture was dependent on domestic animals, but at present, farming is technology-driven. He stated that section 12 of the Act provides for relaxation for religious purposes.