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Calcutta HC Quashes Appointment Of Ritabrata Banerjee As LoP In West Bengal Assembly

File photo of Ritabrata Banerjee ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of rebel TMC faction's Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that it was not sustainable under law. The court also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the TMC.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Speaker Rathindra Bose to consider the appointment of the LoP and the Chief Whip within 10 days "in accordance with the law".

In a judgment on a petition by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the appointments, the court held that the decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip was not sustainable under law. Justice Rao read the operative part of the judgment in court, and a detailed order is expected later. Bose had appointed Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition on June 3 after the BJP was voted to power in May.