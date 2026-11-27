Calcutta HC Quashes Appointment Of Ritabrata Banerjee As LoP In West Bengal Assembly
The court directed the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to consider a fresh appointment of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Chief Whip within 10 days.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of rebel TMC faction's Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that it was not sustainable under law. The court also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the TMC.
Justice Krishna Rao directed Speaker Rathindra Bose to consider the appointment of the LoP and the Chief Whip within 10 days "in accordance with the law".
In a judgment on a petition by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the appointments, the court held that the decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip was not sustainable under law.
Justice Rao read the operative part of the judgment in court, and a detailed order is expected later.
Bose had appointed Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition on June 3 after the BJP was voted to power in May.
Chattopadhyay had moved the court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of breakaway group MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP by the Speaker. Akhruzzaman's appointment as the Chief Whip was also challenged.
During the appointments, the rebel group had claimed the support of 58 of TMC's total 80 MLAs. Justice Rao had on June 18 refused any interim order on the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP.
On an appeal by Chattopadhyay challenging the single bench's refusal to pass an interim order, a division bench of the high court had on August 18 directed that Banerjee would continue as the LoP in the assembly till the single bench decided on the petition challenging his appointment.
Banerjee had won from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, and Akhruzzaman from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, in the assembly elections held in April this year.
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