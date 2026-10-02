ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Orders Immediate Handover Of New Police FIR In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case To CBI

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is facing scrutiny from the Calcutta High Court regarding a new FIR filed by the police regarding the rape and murder of the young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A special bench of the High Court has directed that the FIR recently filed by the state police regarding the incident be handed over to the CBI. Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh ordered the immediate transfer of all documents, including the FIR, to the CBI.

A CBI investigation into the rape and murder of the RG Kar doctor is already underway following a High Court order. Despite this, the special bench had summoned the Investigating Officer (IO) and the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Khardah Police Station on September 26, questioning why a fresh FIR was filed by the station on September 10. They appeared in court on Thursday. Police representatives stated that they would hand over everything to the CBI if the court so directed. Consequently, the court ordered the immediate transfer of all documents to the CBI. The ACJM, Barrackpore, has been directed to immediately transfer the case records to the ACJM, Sealdah. The victim's father had previously alleged that Nirmal Ghosh, Sanjib Mukherjee, and Somnath Dey rushed the victim's body to the crematorium without allowing any time to elapse. The CBI is already investigating this matter. The High Court questioned the reason behind filing a new FIR in light of these existing proceedings.