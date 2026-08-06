ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Special Investigation Team To Re-Examine All Aspects Of RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court does not wish to place undue pressure at this stage on the newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape and murder of the young trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. However, the court's special bench noted during Thursday's hearing that it seeks to be apprised of the findings emerging from the investigation.

Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi, representing the central government, submitted a report on the investigation's progress to the court. Upon reviewing the report, the bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh once again expressed dissatisfaction. Since the new SIT assumed responsibility for the case on July 7, the court has granted them time to conduct their investigation.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 28. The special bench has directed that, by then, the SIT must disclose the significant details that have emerged from the further investigation.

On May 21, the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had ordered the CBI to re-investigate the events spanning from the time the victim had her dinner on the night of the incident until her cremation the following day.

The CBI was authorised to question anyone necessary for this purpose. Additionally, the special investigation team was directed to examine the allegations raised by the victim's family. The bench reiterated this same directive to the new SIT.

Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi submitted the progress report on behalf of the Central government. He further informed the court that the victim's family had demanded the questioning of individuals present in the Chest Department on the day of the rape and murder. Accordingly, several doctors, nurses, and nursing aides have been interrogated.