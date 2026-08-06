Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Special Investigation Team To Re-Examine All Aspects Of RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case
The special bench has directed that, by then, the SIT must disclose the significant details that have emerged from the further investigation, writes Manas Sarkar.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court does not wish to place undue pressure at this stage on the newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape and murder of the young trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. However, the court's special bench noted during Thursday's hearing that it seeks to be apprised of the findings emerging from the investigation.
Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi, representing the central government, submitted a report on the investigation's progress to the court. Upon reviewing the report, the bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh once again expressed dissatisfaction. Since the new SIT assumed responsibility for the case on July 7, the court has granted them time to conduct their investigation.
The next hearing is scheduled for August 28. The special bench has directed that, by then, the SIT must disclose the significant details that have emerged from the further investigation.
On May 21, the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had ordered the CBI to re-investigate the events spanning from the time the victim had her dinner on the night of the incident until her cremation the following day.
The CBI was authorised to question anyone necessary for this purpose. Additionally, the special investigation team was directed to examine the allegations raised by the victim's family. The bench reiterated this same directive to the new SIT.
Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi submitted the progress report on behalf of the Central government. He further informed the court that the victim's family had demanded the questioning of individuals present in the Chest Department on the day of the rape and murder. Accordingly, several doctors, nurses, and nursing aides have been interrogated.
The ASG said, "The CBI is conducting the investigation in the manner desired by 'Abhaya's mother. However, an investigation cannot be pursued unless there is something to investigate—it is not possible to proceed without at least some leads."
Justice Shampa Sarkar remarked, "The Court did not direct an investigation into every minute detail—from 'post to pillar'—but it is necessary to investigate all relevant aspects."
During the hearing, lawyers representing the family, Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee and Shirshendu Sinha Roy, said, "The family has submitted three supplementary affidavits to assist the CBI with the investigation. Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta identified 19 discrepancies in the medical report; we have shared these with the CBI, yet those aspects have not been examined."
However, ASG Dheeraj Trivedi informed the court that the statements of the victim's parents have been accepted and recorded. A new CBI team took over the investigation on July 8, and the probe is being reviewed based on the parents' statements.
Justice Shampa Sarkar once again expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's investigation report. She asked, "We directed a review of everything. What new findings have emerged from the investigation? We have already seen the previous report."
Lawyer Jayanta Chatterjee further added, "In its order dated June 25, the court directed an examination of events ranging from the dinner the previous night to the cremation the following day. Have the individuals with whom she dined that night been included in the investigation? The victim had dinner with four doctors that night." However, the two judges noted that they did not wish to place undue pressure on the CBI investigating officers at this stage.