Cal HC Makes Exception, Allows Recross-Examination Of Witnesses In POCSO Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has allowed recross-examination of witnesses in a POCSO case, making an exception to the established norm of not recalling victims or witnesses in cases of sexual abuse of minors, and observed that each matter must be judged on its merits.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray set aside a trial court order that disallowed a prayer for recross-examination of seven key witnesses, but agreed with the judge's observation that vulnerable witnesses in POCSO matters should not be called time and again at the instance of the accused on flimsy grounds.

The judge of the trial court in North and Middle Andaman had rejected the prayer of the petitioner on the ground that the Supreme Court had held that recall of victim/witnesses in POCSO matters should be avoided unless the same is absolutely essential.

In the judgment passed by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 5, Justice Ray said the observation of the special POCSO court judge was "absolutely correct", and there were "no two opinions", but "each case has to be judged on its own merits".

The trial court judge had rejected the petitioner's prayer for recalling seven prosecution witnesses for recross-examination in a case in which the accused was charged under sections 6 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, and various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

The appellant was convicted by the special POCSO court judge for the rape of a girl in 2022. His conviction and sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment was set aside by a division bench of the high court's Port Blair circuit bench in 2024, and a re-examination of the appellant was ordered.

The petitioner submitted before the high court that the relevant case had a chequered history. He stated that on August 31, 2022, the trial judge convicted the accused, but the judgment was set aside by the high court in an appeal on April 9, 2024, and the trial judge was directed to examine the accused and to write the judgment afresh.