ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Interim Protection To TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Hate Speech Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra till October 5 in a "hate speech" case, which she claimed is based on fabricated charges.

The Krishnanagar MP prayed before the court for an interim order preventing coercive police action in the case and quashing of proceedings against her in the case registered at Hogolberia police station in Nadia district. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Moitra to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning in the case.

The court also directed that if the MP failed to cooperate with the investigation, the matter should be brought to its immediate notice. The court directed that the matter will be heard again on October 1. On a prayer by her lawyer, Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to ensure Moitra is not subjected to egg-pelting when she appears before the investigating agency.

During the hearing, Moitra's lawyer Ayan Bhattacharya submitted that she had been falsely accused of making inflammatory remarks relating to Hindus and Muslims and sought protection, citing the ongoing Parliament session. The counsel said she would not be able to appear before the police before August 14 as Parliament is scheduled to remain in session until August 13.