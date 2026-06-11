ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case

Abhishek Banerjee ( File.IANS )

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a signature forgery case. The court also directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 pm on June 11.