Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case
The court also directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 pm on June 11.
Abhishek Banerjee (File.IANS)
Published : June 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a signature forgery case. The court also directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 pm on June 11.
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