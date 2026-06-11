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Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case

The court also directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 pm on June 11.

Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection From Coercive Action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case
Abhishek Banerjee (File.IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a signature forgery case. The court also directed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 pm on June 11.

This is a breaking story and is being updated with more details.

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ABHISHEK BANERJEE
CALCUTTA HIGH COURT

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