ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Grants Bail To Saradha Ponzi Scam Accused Suditpa Sen, Paves Way For Release After 13 Years

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipta Sen in the last two of the 300-odd criminal cases against him, paving the way for his release from jail after 13 years.

A division bench of the high court granted bail to Sen in two cases about the Barasat police station in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Sen has already been granted bail in all the other cases registered against him, including four criminal cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed that Sen be released upon furnishing a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local. The Saradha group, headed by Sen, allegedly defrauded lakhs of people through several ponzi schemes. He was arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir after financial misappropriations to the tune of hundreds of crores of Rupees were unravelled.

The division bench, comprising justices Rajarshi Bharadwaj and Uday Kumar, directed that in view of the magnitude of the financial scam and the necessity to safeguard public interest, Sen must surrender his passport to the trial court if not already in the custody of any other agency.