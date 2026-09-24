ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail To Congress Nandigram Candidate Milan Pradhan; Hearings In Five Other Cases Pending

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to the Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan, in connection with a criminal case registered at Khejuri Police Station, ruling that the police cannot arrest him in the matter. The court provided relief to Pradhan in connection with Case No 45 of Khejuri Police Station, in which local police had formally recorded his arrest a day earlier.

The court ruled that the police cannot take him into custody in this specific matter, in which he had already been formally arrested. The case was reportedly added alongside five other existing cases registered against the Congress leader across the Nandigram and Khejuri police stations.

While Pradhan secured bail in the Khejuri Police Station case on Wednesday, hearings pertaining to the remaining five cases remain pending before the Calcutta High Court. Pradhan was arrested by Kolkata Police on the basis of four pending non-bailable warrants issued by courts in connection with cases registered in 2007, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Pradhan, son of Prabir Pradhan alias Probodh Pradhan and a resident of Gangra village under Nandigram Police Station in Purba Medinipur district, was arrested on September 18 within the limits of Chandipur Police Station.

The arrest was carried out during a special drive for execution of long-pending non-bailable warrants, as per the standing instructions of the Election Commission of India for elections and bye-elections, Kolkata Police said. "The concerned cases against the arrested person involve serious offences including murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass, rioting with arms and deadly weapons," the police said in a press release.

The cases pending against Pradhan include the Nandigram Police Station case dated April 30, 2007, registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 448, 302 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Another case, Nandigram PS case dated November 15, 2007, was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 326, 364, 302 and 201 of the IPC.

The police also mentioned Nandigram PS case dated November 8, 2007, registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 324, 307 and 302 of the IPC along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, and Khejuri PS Case No. 44/07 dated July 30, 2007, registered under Sections 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/35 of the Arms Act.