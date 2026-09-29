ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Grants ADC 5 Months To Dispose Of Ponzi Firm's Attached Properties, Slams It For Slow Work

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted a final five months to the Asset Disposal Committee (ADC), taking serious note of its "sluggish" performance over the past 10 years, to complete sale of the attached properties of the Rose Valley ponzi firm and disburse proceeds to eligible claimants/depositors.

The court also directed that the entire depositor fund amounting to Rs 550 crore held in the depositors' account must be fully disbursed against 32,43,220 claims pending before the ADC by November 15.

An ADC is an appointed group responsible for evaluating, valuing, and lawfully selling or clearing an organisation's or fraud scheme's surplus, obsolete, or seized assets.

A division bench presided by Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted the ADC a final extended period of five months to complete the process of selling attached properties, both movable and immovable, of Rose Valley and disbursing proceeds to eligible the claimants/ depositors.

"In evaluating the overall conduct of the Committee over the last eleven years from 2015 to 2026, this court expresses grave dissatisfaction with the Committee's sluggish pace of functioning, systematic mismanagement of depositors' accounts and total failure to safeguard corporate assets," the bench observed.

"As a direct result of this prolonged administrative inertia and inability to sell corporate assets, the value of movable properties under administration has depreciated to almost nil, while the majority of immovable properties have fallen into a severely dilapidated condition," the division bench said.

Rose Valley chit fund company owner Gautam Kundu, who is alleged to have siphoned investors' money to the tune of several thousand crores of rupees through various ponzi schemes, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2015 on financial fraud charges.

The bench directed that during this extended period, the three-member ADC will submit a monthly compliance report to the court, with the first one on November 17, enabling continuous judicial monitoring until its assigned responsibilities are concluded.