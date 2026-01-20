ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Expresses Concern Over Repeated Incidents Of Violence In Murshidabad

Kolkata: Expressing concern about repeated incidents of violence and unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police and administration to ensure peace is maintained there. A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul said that the state government may requisition central force if required.

The court directed the superintendent of police and district magistrate of Murshidabad to take all measures to ensure that there is no further incident of violence or unrest there. Two PILs were moved before the court seeking that central forces be deployed at Beldanga in Murshidabad district over last week's violence there in connection with alleged attacks on migrant workers in neighbouring states.

On January 16, protesters blocked National Highway 12 for around six hours over the alleged death of a Beldanga resident migrant worker in Jharkhand.

On January 17 morning also, road and rail blockades took place over the alleged heckling of a Murshidabad-resident migrant worker in Bihar. The situation was brought under control on Saturday afternoon with police carrying out route marches and area domination with additional deployment of personnel.